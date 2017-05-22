Health Watch: Lyme Disease Rising Rapidly Across The United States

The number of Lyme disease cases in United States is growing fast.

Lyme disease is growing fast across the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that about 300,000 people have Lyme disease each year, and this is now on the rise locally and across the nation.

Dr. Ronald Goren, an infectious disease specialist, said that for the average case of Lyme disease, they are going to be seeing more of it this time of the year. He further said that it is just a matter of being aware that it is warm and people are bitten by ticks.

The CDC also stated that between 60 percent and 80 percent of people have rash within a month after diagnosed with Lyme disease. On the other hand, some studies indicate it could be less.

The two medical associations such as the Associated Diseases Society, Infectious Disease Society of America and most doctors have recommended guidelines for Lyme disease. They also referred to antibiotics like the doxycycline that could treat the rashes. On the other hand, the associations disagree on the period of the treatment and what could happen afterward, according to U.S. News.

Lyme disease is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria known as Borrelia burgdorferi. This bacteria type is transmitted to people by deer ticks. The symptoms of this disease include rashes, headache, exhaustion and fever. If the disease is left untreated, it could lead to loss of the ability to move one or both sides of the face. It will also trigger severe headaches, joint pains and heart palpitations, among others. The infected tick that is transmitted to humans could attach for 36 to 48 hours before it would spread.

The main treatment for Lyme disease is the antibiotics. The doxycycline as mentioned above is the widely recommended antibiotic. It is not only effective against the said bacteria but also other conditions transmitted by the ticks. The treatment could last from one to four weeks. If infected with a tick, it is recommended that one consults the doctor right away to prevent from acquiring severe conditions.