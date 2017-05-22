Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Apple Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs

Brooke James
First Posted: May 22, 2017 05:46 AM EDT
 Hot Summer Sees Sharp Rise In Harlequin Ladybird Numbers
A Harlequin Ladybird takes flight on Nov. 3, 2016 in London, England. Harlequin Ladybirds are an invasive species original from Asia and have been seen in high numbers across the U.K. after a warm and dry summer. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nature tends to be a source of inspiration for many, including artists, musicians and even engineers. Today, thanks to high-speed cameras, scientists figured out how ladybugs could fold their hind wings. This natural design could someday help engineers in designing things.

Unlike most beetles, ladybugs have a tendency to shift from walking to flying in a matter of seconds. Their agility is a mystery to many, as these small bugs can close small spotted wing cases before they are able to fold their large wings. Hence, they look a bit like they fold their wings origami style.

According to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, authors found a way to reveal how these spotted bugs could fold their wings tightly and neatly inside their rather smaller case. The researchers found that ladybugs can fold their large wings using a combination of the edge of their elytra and abdominal movements. To do this, they have to be flexible and elastic.

Tech Times reported that a CT scan of the ladybugs' wings revealed that this is possible thanks to their natural design, which involves thick and springy veins. These also keep the wings stored up tightly, without forgetting that they have to support the bugs in case they have to fly.

However, what is it about ladybugs that have engineers getting fascinated by them? It seems that they can aid in the advancement of creating structures such as wings of carrier aircraft, satellite antenna reflectors and even to create a stronger and more flexible umbrella.

Umbrellas these days have joints that allow them to bend and fold, but ladybug wings could allow engineers and researchers to see a whole new point of view in regard to creating them without the need of joints or even moving parts. The ladybug technique is especially important for researchers in the field or robotics, mechanics, aerospace and even mechanical engineering, according to the study lead author Kazuya Saito.

TagsOrigami wings, lady bugs, ladybug wings

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
Palm Springs Wnd Farm Windmills Aerial Flyover

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
Earth & OR10

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  4. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
2007 OR10's Moon

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10’ Has A Moon
Europa Lander

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien Search
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Real Time Analytics