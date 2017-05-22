Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Milky Way

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device

Meg K.
First Posted: May 22, 2017 05:25 AM EDT
 Microsoft Surface Pro
Microsoft's next-gen Surface Pro device is expected to be the star of the upcoming Shanghai event.
(Photo : MobileTechReview/YouTube screenshot)

It is already known that Microsoft has scheduled an event for Tuesday, May 23, 2017, that will be held in Shanghai, China. While the software giant has not revealed anything about what it intends to unveil at the said event, new rumors suggest that an update to the Surface Pro line might get announced.

According to The Christian Post, Microsoft's next-gen Surface Pro device will be the star of the upcoming event. Interestingly, the Surface Pro 4 successor might not be named Microsoft Surface Pro 5. In fact, Microsoft devices chief Panos Panay has already confirmed that there is no such thing as Pro 5. However, he also emphasized that the company is not done yet with the product line. This suggests that the successor to the Surface Pro 4 will surely get announced but might be with a different name, maybe only as the Surface Pro.

According to BGR, popular leakster Evan Blass has recently shared a couple of pictures of the new Microsoft Surface Pro device with Venture Beat. Blass has claimed that although the upcoming 2-in-1 device will be a "refresh" of last year's Microsoft Surface Pro 4, it will not be called as the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. As per the report, the new Microsoft Surface Pro laplet will feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, which is expected to boost the device's performance and battery life.

The leakster also mentioned that the upcoming device will come with the Surface pen and keyboard offered in four color options, similar to the recently launched Surface Laptop's palette. It is expected that the laplet will be launched sans the USB-C port. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt as Microsoft has not revealed anything about the device yet.

More information about the Microsoft Surface Pro's specs, features, price and release details are expected to be announced soon.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Pro Device, Microsoft Surface Event

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Does Not Exist, Microsoft Official Panos Panay Confirms

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Highly Likely To Get Announced At Microsoft’s May 23 ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
Palm Springs Wnd Farm Windmills Aerial Flyover

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
Earth & OR10

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  4. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
2007 OR10's Moon

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10’ Has A Moon
Europa Lander

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien Search
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Real Time Analytics