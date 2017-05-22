Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device

Microsoft's next-gen Surface Pro device is expected to be the star of the upcoming Shanghai event.

It is already known that Microsoft has scheduled an event for Tuesday, May 23, 2017, that will be held in Shanghai, China. While the software giant has not revealed anything about what it intends to unveil at the said event, new rumors suggest that an update to the Surface Pro line might get announced.

According to The Christian Post, Microsoft's next-gen Surface Pro device will be the star of the upcoming event. Interestingly, the Surface Pro 4 successor might not be named Microsoft Surface Pro 5. In fact, Microsoft devices chief Panos Panay has already confirmed that there is no such thing as Pro 5. However, he also emphasized that the company is not done yet with the product line. This suggests that the successor to the Surface Pro 4 will surely get announced but might be with a different name, maybe only as the Surface Pro.

This is the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 refresh https://t.co/ccN0UKtcoN by @evleaks — VentureBeat (@VentureBeat) May 19, 2017

According to BGR, popular leakster Evan Blass has recently shared a couple of pictures of the new Microsoft Surface Pro device with Venture Beat. Blass has claimed that although the upcoming 2-in-1 device will be a "refresh" of last year's Microsoft Surface Pro 4, it will not be called as the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. As per the report, the new Microsoft Surface Pro laplet will feature Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, which is expected to boost the device's performance and battery life.

The leakster also mentioned that the upcoming device will come with the Surface pen and keyboard offered in four color options, similar to the recently launched Surface Laptop's palette. It is expected that the laplet will be launched sans the USB-C port. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt as Microsoft has not revealed anything about the device yet.

More information about the Microsoft Surface Pro's specs, features, price and release details are expected to be announced soon.