Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 Update Apple Moon

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 22, 2017 04:54 AM EDT
 Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost
The Arctic "Doomsday Vault" has been flooded due to climate change that affects the Arctic.
(Photo : Protect Mother Earth/YouTube screenshot)

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault also dubbed as the "Doomsday Vault" has been flooded by melting ice in the Arctic. The vault was conceptualized to safeguard the world's most precious seeds. On the other hand, the officials were alarmed as the water entered its entrance after having rising temperatures.

The doomsday vault is situated within a mountain on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen. It aims to conserve food sources in case of man-made or natural disasters. It could store about 2.5 billion seeds. Currently, it stored more than 880,000 seed samples from countries in the world. These include food staples like rice, maize, cowpea, wheat and sorghum, among others, according to South China Morning Post.

The Arctic temperatures have been rising this year and in the past years. It melted the ice in the Arctic and brought heavy rain during the winter. The melted water entered the entrance tunnel of the vault. However, it did not penetrate the seed bank. The experts are worried now about the vault's ability to survive disasters.

Hege Njaa Aschim, the owner of the seed bank and the spokeswoman for the Norwegian government, said that it was not in their plans to think that the permafrost would not be there. They did not anticipate as well that there would be extreme weather that would hit the region.

She also said that the vault is operated without the help of humans. On the other hand, they are now watching the seed vault 24 hours a day. They would do what they can do to lessen all the risks and assure the seed bank can take care of itself. "We are doing this for the world."

Currently, they installed pumps to remove the water in case it is flooded again. They are also putting waterproof on the entrance tunnel, according to Independent. 

TagsDoomsday Vault, Svalbard Global Seed Vault, arctic, Spitsbergeb, Norwegian island

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Melting Arctic Ice Opens To A New Global Shipping, More Sustainable ...

Arctic's Melting Could Cost The World Economy Trillions Of Dollars

The Arctic Is Greening Due To Marine Plankton Blooming

Hundreds Of Arctic Blue Lakes Are Boiling Due To Methane Gas

Timo Lieber's Arctic Photography: An Alarming Reminder Of The Impact Of Climate ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Mysterious 'Alien Megastructure' Star Is Dimming Again Right Now

Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
Palm Springs Wnd Farm Windmills Aerial Flyover

Renewable Energy Milestone: California Leads In The Renewables Record, Gets Over 67% Of Its Energy From Renewables
Earth & OR10

Hubble Space Telescope Detected A New Moon In The Solar System
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

Emergency Spacewalk On ISS Set By NASA

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft To Ditch Surface Pro 5 In Favor Of New Surface Pro Device
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017, MacBook Air 2017, iPad Pro 2 & Siri Smart Speaker Likely To Get Announced Next Month
  3. Ladybugs Could Help Produce Better Umbrella Designs
  1. iPhone 8 New Leak Shows Vertical Dual-Camera Setup; Bezel-less Design, 3D Sensing Technology And More Features Revealed!
  2. Tabby's Star: This Famous, Mysterious Alien Megastructure Star Is Dimming Again
  3. Microsoft Recently Unveils Holographic Near-Eye Displays For Virtual And Augmented Reality
  4. Google Pixel 2 Model Taimen Runs On Android O; Next Generation Of Pixel Phones Will Be Powered By Snapdragon 835 Processor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Doomsday' Seed Vault Doomed? It was Flooded By Melting Permafrost

Arctic 'Doomsday Vault': The Global Seed Storage Has Been Flooded By Melting Ice
2007 OR10's Moon

Celestial Discovery! Solar System’s Third Largest Dwarf Planet ‘2007 OR10’ Has A Moon
Europa Lander

NASA Competition To Seek Ideas For Europa Lander Instruments To Facilitate Alien Search
Man-Made Bubble Around Earth

NASA Spots Man-Made Bubble Around Earth, What Is It?
Real Time Analytics