Samsung Galaxy C10 And Note 8 Will Feature Dual Camera; Smartphone Companies Adapt To Dual-Camera Technology

It seems like smartphone companies have been totally obsessed with dual cameras and every one of them is trying to put one on their phones. Major flagship phones like iPhone 7 Plus, Huawei P10 and G6 have the dual-camera technology. But Samsung decided against the feature with its Samsung Galaxy S8. Recent reports claim that Samsung will be trying the technology on its Galaxy C-series devices this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be the first dual-camera phone of the company. But, according to CNET, the Galaxy C10 will have the first taste of the technology. The rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy C10 steamed up after a couple of alleged renderings and case designs has been leaked online, and it shows two rear cameras.

Recent rumors about the Samsung Galaxy C10 also say that the device could feature the new Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset. The device might also sport dual-LED flash, which is reportedly to be placed in between its dual rear cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, is expected to beat the Galaxy C10's camera. The Galaxy Note 8 might feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS dual camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS. Some rumors also claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will support 3X optical zoom with dual 6P lenses and dual OIS.

Smartphone companies are very competitive with each other. As noted by Trusted Reviews, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will also use the dual-camera technology on its flagship phone this year.

Dual rear camera is probably becoming one of the most common features on premium flagship phones these days. Because of the feature's growing popularity, Samsung will surely put this feature on one of its devices soon. As for now, the company has not commented on any of the rumors and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy C10 and Note 8.