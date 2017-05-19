Updated Hot Tags NASA Google Pixel 2 Dinosaur oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8

‘Clash Of Clans’ May 2017 Update: Supercell Announces Balancing Update Details

Meg K.
First Posted: May 19, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Supercell has revealed details about the "Clash of Clans" balancing update that will go live at the same time as the big May update.
Game developer Supercell makes it a point to frequently roll out new updates for its wildly popular "Clash of Clans" game to retain gamers' interest. Rumors about the highly anticipated "Clash of Clans" May update have been making rounds for quite some time now. It is speculated that the upcoming update will be a major one, which will introduce a lot of new features to the game.

Unfortunately, the game developer has not announced yet an exact release date for the "Clash of Clans" May update. It is expected that the update in question will be surely out by the end of this month. According to Touch Arcade, Supercell has recently revealed details about the "Clash of Clans" balancing update that will go live at the same time as the big update.

As part of the balancing update, Clone Spell level 5 will be added at Town Hall 11, Clone Spell level 3 will get unlocked at Town Hall 10 and the clone capacity of Clone Spell levels 1-5 will be increased. Furthermore, a Freeze Spell level 6 at Town Hall 11 and a Heal Spell level 7 at Town Hall 10 have also been added.

Unlike before, a 7th Gold Mine and Elixir Collector will now be available at Town Hall 9 instead of Town Hall 10. Bomb damage will get increased to the extent that one Bomb will destroy a Wall Breaker of equal level. Also, the Balloon attack rate will be buffed.

Talking about the "Clash of Clans" big May update, it is expected that the much awaited update will be dropped soon. A post on the Supercell forums by moderator "LachNess Meownster" has confirmed that the update arrival will not happen this week.

Notably, the game developer has already released a couple of video teasers about the upcoming update to keep fans' excitement brewing. More information about the "Clash of Clans" May update is expected to be made available soon.

