Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Universe oneplus 5 Google Pixel 2

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

'Wild West Online' Has Some Similarities To 'Red Dead Redemption'; New PC MMO Gets Funding From Investors

Edward
First Posted: May 18, 2017 05:36 AM EDT
Wild West Online
A new western-themed game "Wild West Online" has some similarities to "Red Dead Redemption."
(Photo : Pure Delusion/YouTube screenshot)

A mysterious western-themed game image was circulating online recently. Some people speculated that it is a leaked gameplay screenshot of the most anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2." But it turns out that the image is a different game. The game is called "Wild West Online" and it has some similarities to "Red Dead Redemption."

The "Wild West Online" is an open-world action online multiplayer game. Players will be allowed to explore Wild West's western setting and make their own moral decisions whether or not the player will play as a lawman or outlaw.

According to Gamespot, the game "Wild West Online" was officially announced last week. A lot of gamers are talking about the game because it looks like the upcoming "Red Dead Redemption 2." Because of its popularity, the "Wild West Online" investors have increased their investment in the project. This means that the game would not come to Kickstarter as previously planned.

612 Games, the developer of "Wild West Online," recently announced that there will no longer be a Steam Early Access version of the game. "Wild West Online" is also scheduled to launch later this year, and a closed beta version of the game will be held this summer. The developer is also planning to launch new content and gameplay features for the game. Fans can expect that there will be several game expansions after its official launch.

As per PC Gamer, with the "Wild West Online," Kickstarter would ask for $250,000 with stretch goals tied to additional funding. The game's initial investors also gave 612 Games additional funding, which means that it will no longer pursue crowdfunding.

The game "Wild West Online" received an overwhelming response after its official reveal. The game had thousands of emails and over 200,000 site visits. This amazing treatment convinced the developers to launch "Wild West Online" with some features previously tied to somewhat questionable stretch goals. Fans can expect that there will also be playable female characters in the game.

TagsWild West Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Redemption, Wild West Online News

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

November 2016 PlayStation Plus Games List: Fans Expect ‘Skyrim Remastered...

'Red Dead Redemption 2': Trailer, Leaked Maps And Release Date

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Release Updates, News: Rockstar’s Upcoming ...

‘GTA 6’ Release Date, Latest News: Has Rockstar Games Really Cancelled GTA 6...

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Latest News, Release Date, Rumors: Rockstar Games ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Residents Survey Damage Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In New Zealand

Scientists Find Surprise In NZ Underground After Quake
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Space Weather

Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  1. Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
  2. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Physicists Have Observed a Giant Magnetic 'Bridge' Between Galaxies For First Time

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time
Fennel

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics