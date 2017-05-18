Apple Plans To Launch A Completely Redesigned iPhone; Latest Leaks Of iPhone 8

The latest leaked photo of the iPhone 8 shows that it will not have a physical home button and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming Apple's flagship smartphone is probably one of the most talked about devices at present. Fans are so hyped with the iPhone 8 and it is causing the iPhone 7 sales to drop. A lot of iPhone 7 buyers are having second thoughts and some of them decided to wait for the iPhone 8. Recent reports claim that the actual specs of the iPhone 8 have been leaked online ahead of its speculated launch in September 2017.

A lot of people say that the iPhone design seems to be old, and every time Apple releases a new model, it gets the same design. But the iPhone design trend might change this year. According to BGR, Apple will soon launch a completely redesigned iPhone 8.

Report claims that Apple might be launching three iPhone models this coming September: the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 might feature a sleek and elegant design that sandwiches a stainless steel frame between two 2.5D glass panels. Apple will also remove the iPhone's physical home button, which makes the iPhone 8's front part smooth.

Fans have really high expectations for Apple's flagship phone. One of the reasons is that the year 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple is expected to bring the most impressive features possible to the iPhone 8 and it could bring a huge change in the mobile industry.

According to an Apple Insider report, the latest iPhone 8 mockup photos show that the device will feature a vertical twin-lens camera on the rear. The bottom part of the iPhone 8 has a Lightning port and twin speaker grills, but there are no signs that Apple would bring back the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack of the previous models.

Because there is no physical home button on the front, Apple might also relocate its Touch ID sensor. Report claims that Apple is having a hard time installing the Touch ID sensor underneath its OLED screen. Some rumors say that if Apple cannot find a way to install the Touch ID sensor on the front, the iPhone 8 might have a rear-mounted Touch ID sensor instead.