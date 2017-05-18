Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Universe oneplus 5 Google Pixel 2

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple Plans To Launch A Completely Redesigned iPhone; Latest Leaks Of iPhone 8

Edward
First Posted: May 18, 2017 05:08 AM EDT
iPhone 8
The latest leaked photo of the iPhone 8 shows that it will not have a physical home button and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
(Photo : EverythingApplePro/YouTube screenshot)

The upcoming Apple's flagship smartphone is probably one of the most talked about devices at present. Fans are so hyped with the iPhone 8 and it is causing the iPhone 7 sales to drop. A lot of iPhone 7 buyers are having second thoughts and some of them decided to wait for the iPhone 8. Recent reports claim that the actual specs of the iPhone 8 have been leaked online ahead of its speculated launch in September 2017.

A lot of people say that the iPhone design seems to be old, and every time Apple releases a new model, it gets the same design. But the iPhone design trend might change this year. According to BGR, Apple will soon launch a completely redesigned iPhone 8.

Report claims that Apple might be launching three iPhone models this coming September: the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 might feature a sleek and elegant design that sandwiches a stainless steel frame between two 2.5D glass panels. Apple will also remove the iPhone's physical home button, which makes the iPhone 8's front part smooth.

Fans have really high expectations for Apple's flagship phone. One of the reasons is that the year 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple is expected to bring the most impressive features possible to the iPhone 8 and it could bring a huge change in the mobile industry.

According to an Apple Insider report, the latest iPhone 8 mockup photos show that the device will feature a vertical twin-lens camera on the rear. The bottom part of the iPhone 8 has a Lightning port and twin speaker grills, but there are no signs that Apple would bring back the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack of the previous models.

Because there is no physical home button on the front, Apple might also relocate its Touch ID sensor. Report claims that Apple is having a hard time installing the Touch ID sensor underneath its OLED screen. Some rumors say that if Apple cannot find a way to install the Touch ID sensor on the front, the iPhone 8 might have a rear-mounted Touch ID sensor instead.

TagsiPhone 8, iPhone 8 news, iPhone 8 update, Apple

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone

iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Will Release Three Phones This Year; iPhone...

iPhone 8 News & Update: Qualcomm Bans Upcoming Apple Smartphones In US? Leaks ...

iPhone 8 Hype Causes iPhone 7 Sales To Drop; Two New Wireless Technology About ...

Some Of The Frequently Used Applications Like eBay, Amazon and Google Maps ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Residents Survey Damage Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In New Zealand

Scientists Find Surprise In NZ Underground After Quake
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Space Weather

Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  1. Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
  2. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Physicists Have Observed a Giant Magnetic 'Bridge' Between Galaxies For First Time

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time
Fennel

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics