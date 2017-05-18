Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Universe oneplus 5 Google Pixel 2

Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 18, 2017 04:55 AM EDT
Does the Multiverse Really Exist?
Multiverse is a hypothetical set of possible universes.
Multiverse also referred to as "parallel universes," "other universes" or "alternative universes" is defined as a hypothetical set of possible universes besides the universe that the humans live. Many are still wondering the existence of such multiverse. Is there evidence of these universes?

Multiverse consists of the space, matter, time, energy and the constants and the physical laws that describe them. In the realm of physics, the issue of a multiverse is still debatable. Some well-known physicists disagree of the existence of the multiverse. Some said that it is a philosophical rather than a scientific hypothesis due to that it cannot be falsified.

Nobel laureate Steven Weinberg said that is the multiverse comes into being, "the hope of finding a rational explanation for the precise values of quark masses and other constants of the standard model that they monitored in the Big Bang is doomed." This is because their values would be an accident of the certain part of the multiverse in which humans live.

The Guardian reports that the current piece of evidence links to multiverse is the study about the "cold spot." This study was printed in the U.K.'s Royal Astronomical Society. It indicates that the cold spot, which is a cool patch of space that could be perceived in the radiation, is generated by the formation of the universe over 13 billion years ago.

This cold spot was first seen by NASA's WMAP satellite in 2004. It was confirmed by ESA's Planck mission in 2013. The cosmologists and astronomers theorize that it could be highly unlikely produced by the birth of the universe as it is mathematically hard for the leading theory known an "inflation" to explain.

Professor Tom Shanks of Durham University and one of the authors of the study said that they cannot wholly rule out that the spot is caused by an unlikely fluctuation explained by the theory of the Big Bang. There could be more exotic explanations. Probably, the most exciting of these is that the cold spot was triggered by a collision between the human's universe and another universe. Professor Shanks added in the more detailed analysis that if proven, then this could be that cold spot might be the first evidence of the existence of the multiverse. 

TagsMultiverse, Universe, Parallel Universes, Cold spot

