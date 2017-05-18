Oppo R11’s Specs Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark Website; Launch In June Highly Likely

Oppo R11 was recently spotted listed on AnTuTu benchmark website with all the possible specs and features.

(Photo : MirorPro/YouTube screenshot)

Going by latest reports, it seems that smartphone maker Oppo might take the wraps off its next-gen flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Oppo R11, very soon. Rumors about Oppo R11's specs, price and release date have been making rounds for quite some time now. The smartphone also recently appeared on the 3C certification site in China.

According to Gizbot, the Oppo R11 was recently spotted listed on AnTuTu benchmark website with all the possible specs and features. The Oppo R11's specs list as per the AnTuTu benchmark listing includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Although the listing did not reveal anything about the exact screen size of the device, it did mention that the smartphone in question will come with a full-HD (1,080 X 1,920) resolution display.

Among other specs, the Oppo R11 is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. As far as the camera is concerned, the upcoming R11 smartphone will reportedly flaunt a 20-megapixel rear and a 20-megapixel front camera. Notably, the AnTuTu benchmark listing did not reveal if the handset will get a dual-camera setup or not. However, it is rumored that R11 will likely feature a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel primary and secondary sensors. The dual cameras on the Oppo R11 are expected to be placed horizontally on the top left corner of the smartphone, BGR reported.

Oppo is also expected to launch another smartphone called R11 Plus along with R11. The R11 Plus is likely to feature a 6-inch display, a Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB internal memory variant. Although Oppo has not announced a release date for the R11 and R11 Plus smartphones yet, it is expected that the smartphones will get a China release date sometime next month.