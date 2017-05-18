Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Dinosaur oneplus 5

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Oppo R11’s Specs Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark Website; Launch In June Highly Likely

Megha
First Posted: May 18, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
Oppo R11’s Specs Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark Website
Oppo R11 was recently spotted listed on AnTuTu benchmark website with all the possible specs and features.
(Photo : MirorPro/YouTube screenshot)

Going by latest reports, it seems that smartphone maker Oppo might take the wraps off its next-gen flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Oppo R11, very soon. Rumors about Oppo R11's specs, price and release date have been making rounds for quite some time now. The smartphone also recently appeared on the 3C certification site in China.

According to Gizbot, the Oppo R11 was recently spotted listed on AnTuTu benchmark website with all the possible specs and features. The Oppo R11's specs list as per the AnTuTu benchmark listing includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Although the listing did not reveal anything about the exact screen size of the device, it did mention that the smartphone in question will come with a full-HD (1,080 X 1,920) resolution display.

Among other specs, the Oppo R11 is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. As far as the camera is concerned, the upcoming R11 smartphone will reportedly flaunt a 20-megapixel rear and a 20-megapixel front camera. Notably, the AnTuTu benchmark listing did not reveal if the handset will get a dual-camera setup or not. However, it is rumored that R11 will likely feature a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel primary and secondary sensors. The dual cameras on the Oppo R11 are expected to be placed horizontally on the top left corner of the smartphone, BGR reported.

Oppo is also expected to launch another smartphone called R11 Plus along with R11. The R11 Plus is likely to feature a 6-inch display, a Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB internal memory variant. Although Oppo has not announced a release date for the R11 and R11 Plus smartphones yet, it is expected that the smartphones will get a China release date sometime next month.

TagsOppo R11, Oppo R11 specs, Oppo R11 Release Date, Oppo R11 Plus, Oppo

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Huawei Beats Oppo As The Top Smartphone Seller In China

Oppo R11’s Specs, Release Date Update: Handset Gets Chinese 3C Certification; ...

Oppo R11 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor RoundUp: Handset Tipped To Get Dual-...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Residents Survey Damage Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In New Zealand

Scientists Find Surprise In NZ Underground After Quake
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Space Weather

Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  1. Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
  2. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Physicists Have Observed a Giant Magnetic 'Bridge' Between Galaxies For First Time

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time
Fennel

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics