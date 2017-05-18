Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Dinosaur oneplus 5

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple iPad Pro 2 Might Get A Bezel-less Display; Launch In June Almost Confirmed

Meg K.
First Posted: May 18, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro 2 Might Get A Bezel-less Display; Launch In June Almost Confirmed
Apple is expected to announce Apple iPad Pro 2, Macbook Pro 2017, Macbook Air 2017 and a new Macbook model next month.
(Photo : BTechTalk/YouTube screenshot)

Apple has its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 event scheduled for next month. There are a lot of reports surfacing online that claim the Cupertino-based tech giant might take the stage to announce a slew of highly anticipated devices including Apple iPad Pro 2, Macbook Pro 2017, Macbook Air 2017 and a new Macbook model.

While Apple has not yet confirmed if it has the device launch lined up for the event, it is speculated that the iPhone maker will indeed update its iPad Pro tablet lineup considering the continuous decline in iPad sales.

According to Know Your Mobile, there are high chances that Apple will unveil its new range of iPad Pro 2 devices at the upcoming June event. The iPad Pro successor is likely to get announced during the company's June 5 keynote that will start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

It is speculated that the reason behind Apple launching the new devices in June could be that it wants to reserve the September launch event for its much awaited 10th anniversary special iPhone 8. The company would not want to divert the attention off its next-gen iPhone that is expected to be a one-of-its kind smartphone. According to Digital Trends, Apple might not update anymore its iPad Mini line of tablets, which has become less and less popular during the last three years.

The upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is expected to feature some interesting specs including an edge-to-edge bezel-less display, a secondary Touch Bar display, an A10X processor for a faster performance, iOS 10.3 out-of-the-box and a display-embedded fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro 2 is rumored to get a 12-megapixel rear camera with auto HDR, 4K video recording, 63-pixel Panorama and live photos features.

The upcoming tablet is expected to launch sans the 3.5 mm audio jack. Considering the list of high-end specs, the Apple iPad Pro 2 is likely to come with a hefty price tag of around $799.

TagsApple iPad Pro 2, Apple iPad Pro 2 Specs, Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Apple iPad Pro 2 Price, Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Update

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs, Price: Device Likely to Get Unveiled Next ...

Apple iPad Pro 2 To Enter Mass Production In Q2 2017, Reports Claim

Apple iPad Pro 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Likely To Be ...

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2 [VIDEO]: Release Date Set In March 2017! Check ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Residents Survey Damage Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In New Zealand

Scientists Find Surprise In NZ Underground After Quake
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Space Weather

Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  1. Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
  2. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Physicists Have Observed a Giant Magnetic 'Bridge' Between Galaxies For First Time

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time
Fennel

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics