Apple iPad Pro 2 Might Get A Bezel-less Display; Launch In June Almost Confirmed

Apple is expected to announce Apple iPad Pro 2, Macbook Pro 2017, Macbook Air 2017 and a new Macbook model next month.

(Photo : BTechTalk/YouTube screenshot)

Apple has its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 event scheduled for next month. There are a lot of reports surfacing online that claim the Cupertino-based tech giant might take the stage to announce a slew of highly anticipated devices including Apple iPad Pro 2, Macbook Pro 2017, Macbook Air 2017 and a new Macbook model.

While Apple has not yet confirmed if it has the device launch lined up for the event, it is speculated that the iPhone maker will indeed update its iPad Pro tablet lineup considering the continuous decline in iPad sales.

According to Know Your Mobile, there are high chances that Apple will unveil its new range of iPad Pro 2 devices at the upcoming June event. The iPad Pro successor is likely to get announced during the company's June 5 keynote that will start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

It is speculated that the reason behind Apple launching the new devices in June could be that it wants to reserve the September launch event for its much awaited 10th anniversary special iPhone 8. The company would not want to divert the attention off its next-gen iPhone that is expected to be a one-of-its kind smartphone. According to Digital Trends, Apple might not update anymore its iPad Mini line of tablets, which has become less and less popular during the last three years.

The upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is expected to feature some interesting specs including an edge-to-edge bezel-less display, a secondary Touch Bar display, an A10X processor for a faster performance, iOS 10.3 out-of-the-box and a display-embedded fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro 2 is rumored to get a 12-megapixel rear camera with auto HDR, 4K video recording, 63-pixel Panorama and live photos features.

The upcoming tablet is expected to launch sans the 3.5 mm audio jack. Considering the list of high-end specs, the Apple iPad Pro 2 is likely to come with a hefty price tag of around $799.