Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says

Fennel could reduce the symptoms of postmenopausal, according to a new study.

A new study indicates that the anise-flavored herb, fennel, could reduce and manage the postmenopausal symptoms without serious side effects. These include sleeplessness, hot flashes, anxiety, depression, irritability, exhaustion, discomfort and vaginal dryness.

The findings of the study were published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), on May 17, 2017. Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, the executive director of NAMS, said that the twice-daily consumption of fennel as a phytoestrogen enhanced menopause symptoms compared with an unusual minimal effect of placebo. She further said that a larger, longer, randomized study is still necessary to aid in knowing its long-term benefits and side effect profile.

Postmenopausal is the period of woman's life after menopause. During this period, there are postmenopausal symptoms that occur as mentioned above. Those women who are undergoing postmenopausal are at greater risk for such health conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis.

Most women attempt to undergo hormone therapy (HT). On the other hand, they have turned to herbal medicine because of some information about its side effects or either they are not candidates for HT.

In the new study, scientists discovered that fennel, which is an herb with essentials oils, has phytoestrogen properties. These are estrogen-like chemicals in plants that could be used efficiently to cure menopause symptoms.

The study was conducted in Tehran, Iran, in which younger women have menopause than in America. It involved 79 Iranian women aged 45 to 60 years. The scientists gave them soft capsules with 100 mg of fennel that they took twice daily for eight weeks. The results showed that after 4, 8 and 10 weeks, there were improvements on women who took capsules with fennel compared with those who had the placebo. The scientists concluded that fennel is safe and an effective treatment to lessen the menopause symptoms without serious side effects, according to EurekAlert.