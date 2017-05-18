Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Universe oneplus 5 Google Pixel 2

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 18, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
Fennel
Fennel could reduce the symptoms of postmenopausal, according to a new study.
(Photo : Clean & Delicious/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that the anise-flavored herb, fennel, could reduce and manage the postmenopausal symptoms without serious side effects. These include sleeplessness, hot flashes, anxiety, depression, irritability, exhaustion, discomfort and vaginal dryness.

The findings of the study were published online in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), on May 17, 2017. Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, the executive director of NAMS, said that the twice-daily consumption of fennel as a phytoestrogen enhanced menopause symptoms compared with an unusual minimal effect of placebo. She further said that a larger, longer, randomized study is still necessary to aid in knowing its long-term benefits and side effect profile.

Postmenopausal is the period of woman's life after menopause. During this period, there are postmenopausal symptoms that occur as mentioned above. Those women who are undergoing postmenopausal are at greater risk for such health conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis.

Most women attempt to undergo hormone therapy (HT). On the other hand, they have turned to herbal medicine because of some information about its side effects or either they are not candidates for HT.

In the new study, scientists discovered that fennel, which is an herb with essentials oils, has phytoestrogen properties. These are estrogen-like chemicals in plants that could be used efficiently to cure menopause symptoms.

The study was conducted in Tehran, Iran, in which younger women have menopause than in America. It involved 79 Iranian women aged 45 to 60 years. The scientists gave them soft capsules with 100 mg of fennel that they took twice daily for eight weeks. The results showed that after 4, 8 and 10 weeks, there were improvements on women who took capsules with fennel compared with those who had the placebo. The scientists concluded that fennel is safe and an effective treatment to lessen the menopause symptoms without serious side effects, according to EurekAlert.

Tagsfennel, Postmenopausal, Menopause, Anxiety, Depression, essential oils, Heart Disease, Osteoporosis

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Cynical Hostility' Group, Pessimists Would Likely Harm Health And Age Faster, A...

Sunscreens Can Cause Vitamin D Deficiency, Study Suggests

Low-Fat Milk, Yogurt May Benefit Mental Health

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes ...

Gray Hair Could Be A Sign Of Increased Cardiovascular Risk In Men

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Residents Survey Damage Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake In New Zealand

Scientists Find Surprise In NZ Underground After Quake
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Space Weather

Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Is The 'Cold Spot' A Possible First Evidence Of The Existence Of The Multiverse?
  2. Fossils Of An Ancient Winged Serpent Unearthed In Tennessee
  3. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  1. Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
  2. Indian Teen Builds World’s Smallest Satellite ‘KalamSat’ That Will Be Launched By NASA
  3. Space Weather Events Can Be Linked To Human Activity, Scientists Say
  4. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Physicists Have Observed a Giant Magnetic 'Bridge' Between Galaxies For First Time

A Massive Magnetic Bridge Between Two Galaxies Observed For The First Time
Fennel

Fennel Could Reduce, Manage Postmenopausal Symptoms, Study Says
NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics