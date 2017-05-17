Samsung Rivals Android Pay, Apple Pay; New Mobile Payment Service Samsung Pay Recently Launched In UK

Samsung recently launched its new mobile payment service in the U.K. and it is called Samsung Pay.

(Photo : Samsung Pay/YouTube screenshot)

The South Korean tech company officially launched its mobile payment service in the U.K. The feature is called Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay lets users make payments using compatible smartphones and other Samsung-produced devices. Samsung Pay is likely similar to Google's Android Pay and Apple Pay

According to The Guardian, the users of the recent Samsung Galaxy S phones can now easily pay their goods and services by tapping their smartphones on contactless terminals. Samsung Pay users can also pay for Transport on London's network of tube, bus and train services.

Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Apple Pay work in similar ways. It simply requires its users to hold their phones up to a contactless card reader and verify the transaction, typically with a fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Pay is probably the first mobile payment service system to market in South Korea and other countries, but it is not new in the U.K. Google's Android Pay has been already available in the U.K. since May 2016.

According to a report, Samsung smartphones like Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 can also use the Samsung Pay service. Users can easily download the Samsung Pay application on Google Play Store if it is not originally installed on the device.

After downloading on Google Play Store, users will then be asked for fingerprint authentication and add one of the supported cards. After adding the supported cards, users can swipe upward to select card and confirm payment using fingerprint, iris scan or a simple passcode.

There are also a lot of payment card networks in the U.S. that allow the Samsung Pay service. According to TechRadar, it includes Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, BB&T, Fifth Third Bank, Synchrony Bank, SunTrust, Credit Union, BBVA Compass, Navy Federal, Regions and American Express. Users can also check Samsung's official list of compatible payment cards.