Google Pixel 2 Release Date & Specs Update: Handset Spotted On GeekBench Running Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

One of the three Google Pixel 2017 smartphones codenamed Taimen has made it to the popular benchmarking software Geekbench.

(Photo : ConceptCreator/YouTube screenshot)

Google Pixel was undoubtedly one of the best Android smartphones of 2016. As the search engine giant has already confirmed that it will be rolling out a sequel to the popular Pixel phone this year, all eyes are now set on the upcoming Google handset. In fact, a lot of rumors about Google Pixel 2's release date, specs and price details have been pouring in for quite some time now.

According to Forbes, one of the three Google Pixel 2017 smartphones codenamed Taimen has made it to the popular benchmarking software Geekbench. Notably, Google is rumored to launch three Pixel smartphones this year, namely Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 XXL. Recently, all the three handsets were spotted in code commits from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google Pixel 2 was found listed with the codename Walleye, Pixel 2 XL was listed with the codename Muskie and the Pixel 2 XXL variant was listed as Taimen.

As per the Geekbech listing, Google Pixel 2 XXl aka Taimen will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor running at 1.9GHz, which is also used in the U.S. edition of Samsung Galaxy S8, and will offer 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will run Android O, the next generation Google Android OS that is expected to get released sometime later in 2017. The Google Pixel 2 Taimen reportedly obtained 1804 single-core score and 6284 multi-core score in the tests.

Google's senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh, confirmed back in March that Pixel will stay premium. This suggests that Google Pixel 2 will get top-of-the-line specs and features to meet its premium price tag. It is expected that the handset will come with a bezel-less design and an IP68 rating that will make it dust and water proof.

Google has not revealed anything about Google Pixel 2's release date, specs or price. So, readers should take the information with a grain of salt.