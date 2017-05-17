Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 oneplus 5 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 2017

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

April Was Second Hottest Month In 137 Years

Brooke James
First Posted: May 17, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Summer Weather Visits Springtime New York City
On an unseasonably warm day, two people relax in the grass in the Battery Park City neighborhood, April 11, 2017 in New York City. Temperatures are forecasted to come close to the 80-degree mark on Tuesday, well above the normal April averages.
(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NASA reported that April 2017 was the second warmest recorded in 137 years. The global temperature was 0.88 degree Celsius above the average for the month between 1951 and 1980. The only hotter month was last year's record of 1.06 degrees warmer than the average.

A map of readings taken in 6,300 different places from around the world showed strong warmings of up to 5 degrees Celsius in northwestern Canada, Alaska and much of Siberia. Northern China and Mongolia also experience higher than usual temperatures.
However, not the entire world experienced warmer temperatures.

According to Independent, places like the Antarctic, parts of southeast Asia and northeast Canada felt cooler than usual. In a statement from NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies noted that April 2017 was the second warmest April in 137 years of record keeping. April 2016 was the hottest on record, meaning that the two top April temperature anomalies occured in the past two years.

This new finding illustrates just how much the planet is still setting climate milestones. It also makes it clear that human-caused global warming has a massive effect to the planet's climate.

Mashable also reported that the Arctic sea ice is now tied for the lowest level on record for the month of April, with record lows throughout the fall and winter months. Sea ice covers have been declining since satellites started keeping tabs in 1970, and they are now thinner than ever as the summer season arrives. Because of the lack of older, thicker ice (which has a higher chance of surviving the summer heat), it is likely that another record low ice caps could be seen by the end of the melt season this September.

While few scientists believe that 2017 will set another record as the warmest year, it is likely that the heat will still rank in the top 5 or top 10 warmest years to ever be recorded.

TagsClimate, hottest months, Climate Change

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Global Warming Looks Set To Accelerate! Could Pass This Century’s Limit Of 1.5...

Earth’s Carbon Dioxide Level Breaks Dangerous Records In Human History

Extreme Weather Events Linked To Global Warming, Study Suggests

Earth & Space Take Center Stage In March For Science

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Pregnant Women

Infertility In Mice Solved By 3D Printing
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  1. ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Update, Latest News: Game’s Trailer To Showcase At E3 2017
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  3. Jogging Adds 9 Years To Life, New Study Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics