Apple MacBook Air 2017's Release Date, Specs Update: Device Highly Likely To Get Unveiled At WWDC 2017

Meg K.
First Posted: May 17, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Air 2017's Release Date, Specs Update
Apple is likely to announce a new MacBook Air 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).
(Photo : SuperDurpTech/YouTube screenshot)

After several reports claimed that Apple might no longer update its MacBook Air line, fans almost lost hope that they will ever be able to see a new Apple Macbook Air model. However, rumors about Apple Macbook Air 2017's release date, specs and price continued to pour in. Now, latest reports suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant will likely announce a new MacBook Air 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set to take place next month. The WWDC 2017 event will start from June 5 and run until June 9 in San Jose.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone maker will take the wraps off the new MacBook Air 2017 model during its June 5 keynote, which will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. As per reports, Apple will update the upcoming MacBook Air 2017 model with an advanced processor, likely from Intel's Kaby Lake family. Notably, MacBook Air has not been updated since March 2015. It is due to the laptop's affordable pricing that MacBook Air sales have remained surprisingly strong.

Recently, retailer Best Buy had slashed the 13-inch MacBook Air price by $200. The 13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop with 8GB RAM and 128GB hard drive capacity originally retails for $999. The slashing of price from $999 to $799 is a strong sign that Apple might be announcing a new Macbook Air 2017 model soon. Among other specs, the Apple MacBook Air 2017 is expected to get a complete design overhaul, more RAM and storage as well as an improved battery life, TechCrunch reported.

Other than MacBook Air 2017, Apple is also expected to announce the highly anticipated MacBook Pro 2017, an updated MacBook laptop, a new Siri speaker and the much rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro at the upcoming WWDC event.

Apple is yet to confirm MacBook Air 2017's release date, specs and pricing details. So, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

