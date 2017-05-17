Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Release Date & Specs Update: Device’s Announcement At WWDC 2017 Almost Confirmed

Apple might announce the much rumored next-gen MacBook Pro 2017 model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

(Photo : Apple/YouTube screenshot)

Rumors about the highly anticipated Apple MacBook Pro 2017 have been making rounds for quite some time now. Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially announced anything yet about Apple Mac Book Pro 2017's release date, specs or price . But if latest reports are to be believed, Apple might announce the much rumored next-gen MacBook Pro model at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that is scheduled to take place next month.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone maker is likely to announce the new MacBook and MacBook Pro versions during its June 5 keynote, which will start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. It is reported that the tech giant will refresh the MacBook Pro variant with Intel's new seventh-gen Kaby Lake processors, the newest available. It is to be noted that Apple launched the MacBook Pro 2016 model in November 2016 with older sixth-generation chips. Apple is also expected to equip the MacBook Pro 2017 with ARM chip for low-power functions, Apple Insider reported.

Among other specs, the next-gen Apple MacBook Pro 2017 is rumored to feature a thinner and sleeker design, a 16GB random access memory, a Retina 2.0 display, an updated Apple Pencil stylus and an improved battery life. The lack of Thunderbolt 3 ports is likely to continue into this year's laptops. Rumor mills have it that Apple will roll out two MacBook Pro 2017 variants: a 13-inch model and a 15-inch model. Interestingly, the 15-inch MacBook Pro model is rumored to feature a whopping 32GB RAM.

In related news, Apple is also expected to update the 12-inch MacBook and the 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel's newest chips. The MacBook and MacBook Air were last updated back in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Apple's WWDC 2017 event is also expected to see the launch of a new Siri speaker and the much rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The tech giant has not officially revealed yet the Apple Mac Book Pro 2017's release date, specs and price. So, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.