Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 oneplus 5 Apple MacBook Air 2017 Apple MacBook Pro 2017

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 17, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion
The glorious "total cloud inversion" phenomenon at Grand Canyon, Arizona.
(Photo : The Science Channel/YouTube screenshot)

SkyGlow Project filmed a rare stunning phenomenon known as a "total cloud inversion" at Grand Canyon in Arizona. The film is titled "Kaibab Elegy" and was released on Vimeo on May 14, 2017.

The footage shows white clouds roil and churn into Grand Canyon. It also displayed the impact of light pollution that could be seen in the night sky and the glowing urban landscapes that were arrayed with the shining of electric illumination, according to Live Science.

It was a stunning and glorious sight. The film was shot and edited by filmmaker Harun Mehmedinovic. He told IFL Science that they were extremely lucky to be there to film it. This only happens one day a year on average, and there have been a few years when it did not happen at all, Mehmedinovic added.

The total cloud inversion could be seen completely in the end of the time-lapsed video. The National Weather Service (NWS) explained that during the inversion phenomenon, a layer of warm air traps cool air and moisture closer to the ground. This inhibits it from disintegrating as it normally would.

The total cloud inversion is also known as surface inversion. It most likely occurs during winter months when the air near the ground cools fast at night. Meanwhile, the air on top of the surface remains warm. If the winds are still, the warm air cannot integrate with the cooler air below it. The cooler air then sticks around the grounds and would likely to get stuck if there are high pressure conditions in the area or like mountains that can trap the cool air, according to NWS.

Get a glimpse of this glorious phenomenon on the video above. Meanwhile, the National Park Service also captured similar phenomenon at Grand Canyon on Dec. 11, 2014. You can also watch this on the YouTube video below.

TagsSkyGlow Project, total cloud inversion, surface inversion, Grand Canyon, Arizona

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Mysterious Massive Two-Mile Long Crack Found In Arizona Desert

Tropical Storm Newton Heads Toward US After Killing Four People In Mexico, Might...

Election Systems Breached: Hackers Hit Voter Registration Databases In Arizona, ...

Health Warning: Crypto Contaminates Water, Diarrheal Disease Infects Over 100 ...

The Remarkable Beginnings And Journey Of The Rare Rainbow-Colored Corn, 'Glass ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Pregnant Women

Infertility In Mice Solved By 3D Printing
SkyGlow Project Captures Stunning Time-Lapse Of Grand Canyon Cloud Inversion

SkyGlow Project Captures A Glorious And Spectacular 'Total Cloud Inversion' At Grand Canyon
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone News & Update: Device Might Be Fully Compatible With Windows 10; Smartphone Will Not Look Like A Regular Phone
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  1. ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Update, Latest News: Game’s Trailer To Showcase At E3 2017
  2. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  3. Jogging Adds 9 Years To Life, New Study Says
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

NASA KELT 11b

A Newly Discovered 'Puffy Exoplanet' Has A Density Of A Styrofoam
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Hubble Space Telescope Catches Two Interacting Galaxies Passing at High Speed

Hubble Spots A Rare Galaxy Duo In The Hare Constellation
Real Time Analytics