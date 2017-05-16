Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Galaxy Note 8 oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update international space station

‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Update, Latest News: Game’s Trailer To Showcase At E3 2017

Meg K.
First Posted: May 16, 2017 05:25 AM EDT
‘Kingdom Hearts 3’
"Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer is expected to be released during the E3 2017 event.
(Photo : HMK/YouTube screenshot)

Gamers are eagerly waiting for Square Enix to announce the release date of its upcoming action role-playing game (RPG) "Kingdom Hearts 3." The game was originally announced way back in 2013 during Sony's E3 press conference, and since then, nothing much has been revealed about the game. New reports suggest that "Kingdom Hearts 3" fans will have to wait until 2018 for the game to get released.

However, according to Mic, gamers might get to see a new "Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer sooner than anticipated. The "Kingdom Hearts 3" game trailer in question was supposed to get released in April. But, now, latest reports suggest that the trailer released has been postponed to the E3 2017 event, where the game will be showcased. The E3 2017 event will take place next month, starting June 13.

According to WCCFTech, well-known Square Enix insider, Jose Álamo, has tweeted that the "Kingdom Hearts 3" will get a late 2018 release date even if there is a series of content cuts. Notably, chopping content is a common move for game developers. They often resort to cutting game content to ensure that the game gets released on time.

Jose Álamo, who is considered as a reliable internal source, noted that if everything goes according to the plan, fans can expect a "Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer at E3 this year and the game's release in 2018. He also claimed that Square Enix might even drop another "Kingdom Hearts 3" trailer toward the end of the year.

In related news, back in January, director Tetsuya Nomura apologized to fans for the delay in the release of "Kingdom Hearts 3" and "Final Fantasy VII Remake." However, he promised to make a game that will surely meet their expectations.

"Kingdom Hearts 3" is currently in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The game's exact release date is yet to be officially announced.

