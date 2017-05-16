Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

OnePlus 5 Possible Specs, Price, Release Date Update: Handset Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark

Meg K.
First Posted: May 16, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
OnePlus 5: Handset Appears On AnTuTu Benchmark
OnePlus 5 was recently spotted on popular benchmarking app AnTuTu.
(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

China-based smartphone maker, OnePlus, is popular for offering handsets with top-notch specs and features at almost half the prices compared to other branded smartphones. Rumors about OnePlus' next flagship OnePlus 5 have been rife for a while. Although nothing about OnePlus 5's specs, price or release date has been officially announced, the excitement about the handset among smartphone buyers has reached new heights.

According to BGR, the OnePlus 5, codenamed OnePlus A5000, was recently spotted on popular benchmarking app AnTuTu with almost all the possible specs and features listed. As per the benchmark list, the upcoming handset will get a full-HD display (1,920 x 1,080 resolution), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 5 will feature a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is likely to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, reported Slash Gear.

What is interesting to note is the fact the highly anticipated OnePlus 5 almost matches Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8's hardware. However, there is still one feature that will make the Galaxy S8 a sure shot winner in the competition that is its infinity screen. Some leaked pictures of the upcoming OnePlus 5 suggest that the smartphone might not get a bezel-less display. In fact, the picture shows the big top and bottom bezels on the handset as well as a dual rear camera setup placed toward the top-left corner of the phone.

In related news, GSMArena recently obtained a screenshot showing Geekbench scores for the OnePlus 5. As per the screenshot, the upcoming smartphone scored 1963 in single-core and 6687 in multi-core in the test. The OnePlus 5 is rumored to be offered with a price tag of around $449.99. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt as OnePlus is yet to confirm OnePlus 5's specs, price and release date.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5 specs, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus 5 release date, OnePlus 5 AnTuTu

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved.

