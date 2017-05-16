Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Baby Wipe Company Recalls Products Due To Mold Concern

Brooke James
First Posted: May 16, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
Baby Wipes
Baby wipes and a child's arm bands are displayed by police in a small boat that it is believed a toddler and his father went missing from in the English Channel. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Jessica Alba's The Honest Company is living up to its name as it posted a recall for certain products due to a possible mold concern. The list of products, posted on the company website, indicated that while they do not believe the affected products could cause health issues, they are still issuing the recall as precaution.

WCVB listed the products included in the recall, which included the 10-count packages, 72-count packages, 288-count packages and the 576-count packages. Customers who bought these products, along with the lot numbers as listed, can return them for a full refund.

The lot numbers can be found on the back of the package. The company also stated that "Wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set," which means that parents should check any Honest Company packages that included those as well.

The Honest Company explained its reason for the recall. Although it may not be dangerous, the impacted wipes are said to have spotted discoloration and aesthetics problems, which are deemed "unacceptable."

According to the Food and Drug Administration, mold can appear on wipes if stored in less than ideal temperatures. This is because "the preservatives that protect against bacteria and mold may break down and not be able to do their job."

This is not the first time that Jessica Alba's company came under some trouble. Cosmopolitan noted that in 2015, there was a time customers complained about their ineffective sunscreen. As recently as January, the company also did a voluntary recall of its organic baby powder, which caused eye and skin conditions to users.

The company was even sued in September 2015 by a consumer who claimed that The Honest Company's products were not as natural nor as organic as it claimed. According to the said customer, some of the products have "unnatural" and "synthetic" ingredients in them.

