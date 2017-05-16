Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Specs, Release Date Update: New Leak Details Phablet’s Possible Screen Size

New leaked details suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet will feature a 6.3-inch display panel.

(Photo : ConceptCreator/YouTube screenshot)

After the launch of Samsung's flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, all eyes are now on the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It is expected that after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle that happened last year, the smartphone giant will leave no stone unturned to get back the lost customer confidence.

Speculations are that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get top-notch specs and features to attract more and more customers. While Samsung has not yet officially announced anything about the device, a lot of rumors about Samsung Galaxy Note 8's possible specs, price and release date have flooded the internet.

According to BGR, new leaked details suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet will feature a 6.3-inch display panel. The information was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo by an industry insider. The leakster also reiterated that the new Note handset will flaunt a dual-lens camera on the back panel.

According to ValueWalk, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to stick with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio that was introduced with the Galaxy S8 smartphone. If the reports turn out to be true, then the Galaxy Note 8 will seemingly be an extremely tall smartphone with a 6.3-inch (over 16 cm) screen, even taller than Galaxy S8 Plus that features a 6.2-inch display panel.

Among other specs, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a Super AMOLED QHD+ panel with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC or Samsung Exynos 8895 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) depending on the market, 6GB of RAM memory and 64 GB or 128GB of internal storage. The flagship device is rumored to be powered by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

Notably, Samsung has already confirmed that it is going to launch a new flagship smartphone in the second half of 2017. Although the tech giant did not reveal the name of the handset, it is highly likely that the device in question is the Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to get an August release date.

Readers should take the information with caution as nothing has been confirmed about Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs, price or release date.