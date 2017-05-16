Samsung’s Bixby Is Now Available On Smart Fridges; Company Plans To Implement Bixby On All Devices; Galaxy Note 8’s Screen Size Revealed!

Samsung’s intelligent voice assistant “Bixby” is now available on Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator. (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : CNET/YouTube screenshot)

It seems like users are about to see more of Samsung's intelligent voice assistant "Bixby." Recent reports claim that Samsung already rolled out Bixby to its Family Hub 2.0 refrigerators. Bixby's voice control is still largely unavailable on the Galaxy S8. But Samsung's voice assistant will be a staple feature on the Family Hub 2.0.

According to The Verge, with the help of Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, users could easily ask about the weather, search the desired recipe or even play music while using the Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator. This is more convenient than to rely on the 21.5-inch LED touchscreen while in the kitchen.

Samsung's voice assistant that was launched with the Galaxy S8 is only partially active in the United States. Samsung Galaxy S8 users have only been able to use Bixby Home, Reminders features and Bixby Vision augmented reality. The full voice commands of Bixby are still not available.

Samsung is planning to implement its voice assistant on all of its products and devices including TVs and wearables. The Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator is just the start. As per Trusted Reviews, Samsung's voice assistant learning algorithms will also enable the Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator recall recipes based on users' eating habits.

On other news, the screen size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been revealed. According to ValueWalk, the new Samsung smartphone might feature a 6.3-inch display panel. Aside from the screen size, the source also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might feature a dual-lens camera, just like what Apple used on its iPhone 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to bring back the Galaxy Note reputation after what happened to the fire-prone Note 7. The new Samsung flagship is now expected to persist with the 18.5:9 aspect ratio that was introduced when the Galaxy S8 was launched.