Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23

Xiaomi is expected to take the wraps off the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 on May 23 in China.

(Photo : Phonetech/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi's much rumored handset Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was expected to get unveiled alongside the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 last month. But, unfortunately, the same did not happen. Now, if latest reports are to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 might get launched next week.

According to The Mobile Indian, the Chinese smartphone maker will take the wraps off the Mi Max successor, possibly dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, on May 23 in China. Notably, a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding Xiaomi Mi Max 2's specs, features and release date have already flooded the web.

A couple of pictures of the yet-to-be announced phablet were also leaked online on China's social network Weibo last month. The Mi Max 2 in the pictures flaunts a metal unibody design, a camera and LED flash on the back side and dual speaker grills and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. There is also the 3.5 mm headphone jack positioned at the top, and the fingerprint scanner is placed in the center of the back.

.@xiaomi Mi Max 2 leaked case hints at USB Type-C port https://t.co/p368YbWH0p — BGR India (@BGRIndia) April 18, 2017

Among other specs, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD display with (1,920 × 1,080) pixel resolution, TelecomTalk.info reported. However, there are also reports that claim the device might flaunt a 6-inch full-HD display instead.

The Mi Max 2 is rumored to get rolled out in two variants: one with Snapdragon 626 SoC and 4GB of RAM and the other with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is also expected to offer a hybrid micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

As far as camera is concerned, the Mi Max 2 is likely to get a 12-megapixel auto-focus rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera, The Android Soul reported. Xiaomi has not yet officially announced Mi Max 2. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.