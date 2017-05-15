Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta

Brooke James
First Posted: May 15, 2017 06:42 AM EDT
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public
Dinosaur replicas are displayed during a media preview of the 'Dinosaurs: Dawn to Extinction' exhibition at the Art Science museum. This photo is a mere representation of a dinosaur in an exhibit.
(Photo : Nicky Loh/Getty Images)

Mummified remains of an 18-foot dinosaur emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada. The nodosaur, as it was classified, became the crown jewel of the newly opened exhibit at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Alberta, Canada.

Dinosaur remains are not as unusual as one might think. However, the 18-foot, tank-like species remained unique for its nearly unprecedented state of preservation. According to CNN, the nodosaur is dated to be roughly 110 million years old and looks like a sleeping giant. There are no visible bones because most of its skeleton is still covered in fossilized skin. As the museum stated, it is still "encased in intact body armor."

Nodosaurs were four-legged herbivores with tank-like armor, dotted with spikes as a form of protection. However, this one remained a new species and new genus. Museum experts believe it to be the oldest known dinosaur in Canada and is the most well-preserved armored species ever to be unearthed.

Yet, how the land-dwelling, plant-eating species died remained a mystery. The New York Times noted that somehow, the nodosaur's body ended up at the bottom of an ancient sea, leaving the minerals remarkably intact, eventually turning the body into a fossil.

Don Brinkman, director of preservation and research at the museum, described the find as "exceptional." The dinosaur is said to not only have its fossilized skin, but its gut content intact as well. National Geographic pointed out that usually, only bones and teeth of dinosaurs are preserved. It is very rare to find minerals replace the soft tissues before they rot away.

Even at times when this is possible, there is no guarantee that the fossil could keep its real shape. However, the rapid undersea burial of this particular nodosaur significantly helped in its preservation.

To ensure that the largely intact fossil keeps its form, the museum was careful during the retrieval, minimizing the use of industrial machines as much as possible. The new nodosaur exibit opened at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta this week.

Tagsnodosaur, perfect dinosaur, Dinosaur Fossil

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Day That Dinosaurs Died

Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
NASA Completes Milestone 200th ISS Spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Perform The Magnificent 200th ISS Spacewalk

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23
  4. Pokémon GO Latest News & Update: Team Mystic Caught The Most Grass-Type Pokémon; Scizor’s Bullet Punch Move Changed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Rare White Wolf In Yellowstone Park

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf At The Yellowstone National Park
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
Real Time Analytics