‘Pokémon Sun and Moon’ Latest News: Here's How To Easily Obtain Four Free Mega Stones

“Pokémon Sun and Moon” gamers can now obtain four more Mega Stones by using a free code on the official Pokémon website.

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers can now obtain four more Mega Stones by using a free code on the official Pokémon website. Notably, these Pokémon are not available in the wild in Pokémon Sun or Pokémon Moon. But players can add them to the Pokémon Bank via Poké Transporter from earlier games. When a Pokémon is transferred, it loses its items in the process. The distribution is the only way by which gamers can get Mega Stones in Pokémon Sun or Pokémon Moon.

According to Gamespot, Mega Evolution was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. It enables players to transform some Pokémon during battle after being equipped with the proper Mega Stone. Mega Evolved Pokémon gets some dramatic enhancements as compared to their base forms like new abilities, increased stats and occasionally different elemental typing.

In order to get the four Mega stones, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers will need to first select Mystery Gift on the main menu and then select Receive Gift. The next step will be to choose the "Get with Code/Password" option and hit Yes twice to connect to the internet. Now, the gamers will be asked to enter the correct password. In this case, the password is AZUL. Upon entering the password correctly, players will receive the Mega Stones, VG24/7 reported.

Finally, players will be required to speak to the delivery man in any Pokémon Center to pick up their Mega Stones. One important step that cannot be missed is to save the game at the end. Upon entering the code, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers will receive Mega Stones for Heracronite, Pidgeotite, Steelixite and Houndoominite, which they can use to Mega Evolve Heracross, Pidgeot, Steelix and Houndoom during battle.

For more detailed information about the Mega Stones, "Pokémon Sun and Moon" gamers can visit the official Pokémon website here.