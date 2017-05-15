Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Apple Might Unveil Two New Devices At WWDC Next Month; Redesigned iPad Pro, Siri-Powered Speaker About To Arrive

Edward
First Posted: May 15, 2017 06:34 AM EDT
Apple's Siri Speaker
Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro and a Siri speaker next month.
(Photo : MacRumors/YouTube screenshot)

The Cupertino-based company still remains silent regarding the updates for its iPad Pro. Recent reports claim that Apple might add a 10.5-inch iPad Pro to its tablet lineups this year. The redesigned iPad Pro is rumored to arrive at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month.

According to Forbes, Ming-Chi Kuo, the KGI Securities analyst, said that there is a 70 percent chance that a new iPad Pro will debut at the upcoming WWDC. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will have some similarities with the 9.7-inch model, but it will feature a larger display screen. The new iPad Pro will also have thinner bezels compared to its predecessors.

Apple is expected to launch two new devices for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. As per Tech Crunch, besides the iPad Pro, Apple might also launch a Siri speaker. Apple has been working for a revamped version of Siri for a while. The company is planning to integrate it with its new speaker. The Siri-powered speaker will rival the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers.

Aside from the iPad Pro and the Siri speaker, Apple is also expected to announce its new operating systems, as stated by 9To5Mac. This means that Apple might announce the iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4. Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts that Apple might ship about 6 million 10.5-inch iPad Pros this year. The main target of the iPad Pros is the corporate and commercial sectors around the world.

For the last couple of years, the Worldwide Developers Conference event has been a software show only. But this year might be different. Fans can watch the live stream of the event on Apple's official website.

The Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5, 2017. Fans can expect several announcements including the most speculated flagship phone, the iPhone 8. 

