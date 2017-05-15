Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Meg K.
First Posted: May 15, 2017 05:40 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
Microsoft is expected to announce details about Microsoft Surface Pro 5 at its upcoming event in Shanghai on May 23.
(Photo : CTNtechnologynews/YouTube screenshot)

If latest reports are to be believed, Microsoft has no plans to roll out a Microsoft Surface Pro 5. In fact, Panos Panay, Microsoft's Corporate VP of Devices and Surface, has already confirmed in an interview that there is no such thing as a Pro 5. However, this does not mean that there will be no new Surface tablet releasing this year. It is expected that the Surface Pro 4 successor could be rolled out with a completely different name, maybe Surface Pro Next instead of Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

According to TechTimes, Microsoft's official Twitter handle recently posted a tweet that informed fans about the upcoming Microsoft event that will take place in Shanghai on May 23. The post was retweeted by Panos Panay. It is interesting to note that Panay's retweet ended with the hashtag #Surface, Tech Shout reported.

The software giant usually launches new Surface devices in the month of October. For instance, the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015 along with a Surface Book. The Surface Book i7 was launched in October 2016, along with the Surface Dial and Surface Studio.

Taking note of Microsoft's product cycles, there is a strong possibility that the tech giant will debut the next-gen Microsoft Surface Pro 5 tablet or whatever it may be named at the Shanghai event. It will be released at about the same time, in October.

Speculations are that the upcoming 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs list will include a 4K display (3,840 x 2,560 pixels), Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, Surface Dial, an improved battery and wireless charging support. The alleged tablet is expected to retain the Surface Connect port instead of a USB-C connector.

Notably, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get a price tag of around $900. As is the case with all rumors and leaks, this Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, price and release date information should also be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 price, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release date, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 rumors

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Does Not Exist, Microsoft Official Panos Panay Confirms

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Highly Likely To Get Announced At Microsoft’s May 23 ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Tablet Will ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Day That Dinosaurs Died

Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
NASA Completes Milestone 200th ISS Spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Perform The Magnificent 200th ISS Spacewalk

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23
  4. Pokémon GO Latest News & Update: Team Mystic Caught The Most Grass-Type Pokémon; Scizor’s Bullet Punch Move Changed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Rare White Wolf In Yellowstone Park

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf At The Yellowstone National Park
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
Real Time Analytics