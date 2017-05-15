Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Microsoft is expected to announce details about Microsoft Surface Pro 5 at its upcoming event in Shanghai on May 23.

(Photo : CTNtechnologynews/YouTube screenshot)

If latest reports are to be believed, Microsoft has no plans to roll out a Microsoft Surface Pro 5. In fact, Panos Panay, Microsoft's Corporate VP of Devices and Surface, has already confirmed in an interview that there is no such thing as a Pro 5. However, this does not mean that there will be no new Surface tablet releasing this year. It is expected that the Surface Pro 4 successor could be rolled out with a completely different name, maybe Surface Pro Next instead of Microsoft Surface Pro 5.

According to TechTimes, Microsoft's official Twitter handle recently posted a tweet that informed fans about the upcoming Microsoft event that will take place in Shanghai on May 23. The post was retweeted by Panos Panay. It is interesting to note that Panay's retweet ended with the hashtag #Surface, Tech Shout reported.

The software giant usually launches new Surface devices in the month of October. For instance, the Surface Pro 4 was released in October 2015 along with a Surface Book. The Surface Book i7 was launched in October 2016, along with the Surface Dial and Surface Studio.

Taking note of Microsoft's product cycles, there is a strong possibility that the tech giant will debut the next-gen Microsoft Surface Pro 5 tablet or whatever it may be named at the Shanghai event. It will be released at about the same time, in October.

Speculations are that the upcoming 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs list will include a 4K display (3,840 x 2,560 pixels), Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, Surface Dial, an improved battery and wireless charging support. The alleged tablet is expected to retain the Surface Connect port instead of a USB-C connector.

Notably, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get a price tag of around $900. As is the case with all rumors and leaks, this Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs, price and release date information should also be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.