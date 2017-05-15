Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup

Meg K.
First Posted: May 15, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Google is expected to announce details of Google Pixel 2 handset at its Google I/O developer conference.
Google's Pixel was undoubtedly one of the best Android phones of 2016. As the search engine giant has already confirmed that it will release a new Pixel handset this year, there is a lot of excitement among fans about the next-gen Pixel handset, possibly dubbed as Google Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 2's specs, price and release date have been mostly the subject of rumors for quite some time now. It is expected that the yet-to-be announced Pixel handset will give a tough fight to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphone as well as Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 8.

Notably, it is rumored that this year, Google will be launching not two but three Pixel handsets. The three handsets recently appeared in code commits from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) with the codename Walleye, Muskie and Taimen.

According to Yahoo, Google's next-generation Pixel 2 smartphone with codename Taimen has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench via the Primate Labs website. As per the Geekbench 4 benchmark test results, the Google Pixel 2 Taimen variant obtained single-core score of 1804 and multi-core score of 6284. What is interesting to note is that the Pixel 2 prototype used for the tests was running Android O, Value Walk reported.

Among other specs, the Google Pixel 2 is expected to feature Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 835 processor, a 5.5-inch QHD display with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels screen resolution, bezel-less design, 6GB RAM, 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, dual-camera setup on both front and back sides, an IP68 rating and Daydream VR support, IBTimes reported.

As far as Google Pixel 2's price is concerned, the base model is rumored to cost around $699, while the XL variant is expected to come with a price tag of around $800. The tech giant is highly likely to announce some details of Google Pixel 2 handset at its Google I/O developer conference that will kick off on May 17, Wednesday. The Google Pixel successor is expected to get an October release date.

