Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be even better compared to the upcoming Apple’s iPhone 8.

(Photo : Bijo Varghese/YouTube screenshot)

The fire-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issue dragged the company's reputation down. But it does not mean that Samsung will be killing off the Galaxy Note brand name. Samsung recently confirmed that there will be an upcoming Galaxy Note 8 soon. The smartphone will be more impressive compared to the recently launched Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

According to a Telegiz report, one of the most significant upgrades that is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is its camera. Report claims that the device might sport a dual-lens camera and it is far better than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The device will probably run on Android Nougat 7.1.

The company seems very satisfied with the Samsung Galaxy S8's performance in the market across the world. In fact, the Galaxy S8 is considered as the best Android smartphone at present, but not for long. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport some of the impressive features of the Galaxy S8.

Some fans are not impressed with the location of the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8. But rumors claim that the company already figured out a way to put the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 8 underneath its display. That also makes the Galaxy Note 8 better than the Galaxy S8.

According to Value Walk, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might also feature the 10nm FinFET LPP technology. This new feature will increase the device's efficiency, and it could also assist Samsung in including a more powerful camera for the Galaxy Note 8.

However, Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone 8, is also expected to feature a dual-lens camera. But some tech critics claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will probably have a much better overall specs compared to the iPhone 8. The dual-lens camera of the devices will allow it to take 2x zoom optical shots without the loss of image quality.