Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor

Edward
First Posted: May 15, 2017 05:55 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be even better compared to the upcoming Apple’s iPhone 8.
(Photo : Bijo Varghese/YouTube screenshot)

The fire-prone Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issue dragged the company's reputation down. But it does not mean that Samsung will be killing off the Galaxy Note brand name. Samsung recently confirmed that there will be an upcoming Galaxy Note 8 soon. The smartphone will be more impressive compared to the recently launched Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

According to a Telegiz report, one of the most significant upgrades that is coming to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is its camera. Report claims that the device might sport a dual-lens camera and it is far better than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The device will probably run on Android Nougat 7.1.

The company seems very satisfied with the Samsung Galaxy S8's performance in the market across the world. In fact, the Galaxy S8 is considered as the best Android smartphone at present, but not for long. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport some of the impressive features of the Galaxy S8.

Some fans are not impressed with the location of the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8. But rumors claim that the company already figured out a way to put the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 8 underneath its display. That also makes the Galaxy Note 8 better than the Galaxy S8.

According to Value Walk, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might also feature the 10nm FinFET LPP technology. This new feature will increase the device's efficiency, and it could also assist Samsung in including a more powerful camera for the Galaxy Note 8.

However, Apple's flagship phone, the iPhone 8, is also expected to feature a dual-lens camera. But some tech critics claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will probably have a much better overall specs compared to the iPhone 8. The dual-lens camera of the devices will allow it to take 2x zoom optical shots without the loss of image quality.

TagsSamsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Update, Samsung Galaxy

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Specs, Release Date Update: New Leak Details Phablet...

Samsung’s Bixby Is Now Available On Smart Fridges; Company Plans To Implement ...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Apple’s Worst Nightmare; Phone Expected To Redeem The...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Dual-Lens Camera And 4K Resolution Display ...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Update: Bearing The ‘Note’ Brand A Bad Idea; ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Day That Dinosaurs Died

Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
NASA Completes Milestone 200th ISS Spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Perform The Magnificent 200th ISS Spacewalk

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23
  4. Pokémon GO Latest News & Update: Team Mystic Caught The Most Grass-Type Pokémon; Scizor’s Bullet Punch Move Changed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Rare White Wolf In Yellowstone Park

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf At The Yellowstone National Park
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
Real Time Analytics