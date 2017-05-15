Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

A Mysterious Massive Creature Washed Up On The Shore Of Indonesian Island

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 15, 2017 04:20 AM EDT
Carcass Of The Mysterious Creature
A giant sea creature was found on the Indonesian island of Seram.
A giant dead sea creature was found by a local resident on the coast of the Indonesian island of Seram. Nobody knows what was the said creature. Meanwhile, its specimens are now in laboratory tests and an investigation is being conducted.

The giant creature is about 15 meters long. Some people said it was a giant squid, a humpback whale or a dolphin. The creature was found by Asrul Tuanakota, a 37-year-old fisherman. He thought it was a boat in the dark at first. Later, he finally discovered it was something much mysterious and an odd creature, according to Independent.

A local named Patasiwa Kumbang Amalatu speculated that it could be a humpback whale that was covered with its own decaying flesh. "These aren't tusks. This is its mouth, but it's covered with decomposed skin," he said. He was assured that it was a carcass of the humpback whale, according to Gizmodo.

George Leonard, the chief scientist at the Ocean Conservancy, said that dead creature might be a baleen whale based on its protruding skeleton. It is known that Seram, which is the largest Island in the Maluku Island group, is just close the migration routed for baleen whales.

As now the locals are visiting the place to get a glimpse of the mysterious carcass. They are also asking the government to remove the carcass, as pointed out by The Washington Post.

Likewise, in July 2015, another creature was discovered along the east coast of Russia. It has a long beak and furry tail. Nikolay Kim, the Deputy Head of the Forecasting Department of the Sakhalin Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography, said that it might be a big dolphin based on the appearance of its head.

On the other hand, it had fur. He added that dolphins do not have fur. He also said that it is a rare species, according to the characteristic of the skin. Kim also doubted that it inhabited in their waters. He said that it might be brought by the warm current.

