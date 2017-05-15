Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Google's Pixel 2 Might Run On Android O; New Operating System Makes Android Devices Smoother And Faster

Edward
First Posted: May 15, 2017 04:10 AM EDT
Google Pixel 2
The upcoming Google Pixel 2 Taimen is expected to run on the new Android OS, Android O.
(Photo : Concept Creator/YouTube screenshot)

Fans are expecting to see Google's Pixel 2 at the company's upcoming I/O 2017 conference. The event will be held on May 17, Wednesday, and it is a three-day event. There are lots of rumors and speculations spreading about Google's Pixel 2. Recent reports claim that Google might launch three variants of Pixel 2, and they are codenamed Walleye, Muskie and Taimen.

Google's Nexus was not a low-standard phone, but it could never truly rival the flagships of the giant smartphone companies like Samsung and Apple. But when Google launched the Pixel brand phone, everything has changed. A lot of tech enthusiasts are amazed with its sleek aluminum design and impressive features. Fans are expecting that the company will continue its momentum and bring the most impressive features for Google's Pixel 2.

According to Yahoo, the upcoming Google Pixel 2 phones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Report claims that the Google Pixel 2 "Taimen" will be running on the latest Android O operating system.

The OS, Android O, is Google's solution for slow Android updates as stated by The Verge. The latest operating system will simply make Android updates easier, faster and less costly for manufacturers. Fans can expect that the latest Android O will surely make Google's Pixel 2 a faster and smoother device even if users multi-task.

As Value Walk report noted, the base model of Google's Pixel 2 might have a price of $699. Its second variant or the Pixel 2 XL might come for about $800 and the Pixel 2 XXL could be for about $900.

Google should be more innovative with its upcoming devices to compete with smartphone giants. Fans are expecting that Google's Pixel 2 will have an improved camera that can compete with Apple. The tech giant might also improve the Pixel 2's durability and battery capacity.

