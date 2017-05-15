Updated Hot Tags NASA oneplus 5 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 international space station Dinosaur

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Heart Rate Monitor Of Apple Watch 97% Accurate; Third-Gen Apple Watch Might Be The Best Sleep Tracker?

Edward
First Posted: May 15, 2017 04:00 AM EDT
Apple Watch
The heart rate monitor of Apple Watch is 97 percent accurate.
(Photo : Jim Cyr/YouTube screenshot)

The Apple Watch has been a very successful wearable device so far. Several fans are impressed with its top of the line specs. The second generation of Apple Watch boasted its Global Positioning System (GPS) and waterproofing feature. Apple also removed some of its software issues by launching the WatchOS 3. Now fans are already eager to know what the company's next move is for the upcoming Apple Watch 3.

According to App Advice, when the first generation of Apple Watch was launched, the sleep tracking feature was not included. Report claims that the Apple Watch 3 might finally sport this sleep tracking feature with the help of the next version of WatchOS. But even though the original Apple Watch is not capable of acting as a sleep tracker, several fans are still impressed by its elegant design and water-resistant feature for up to 1 meter and 30 minutes.

The Apple Watch is probably one of the best wearable devices for tracking its user's health. As per MacRumors, the built-in heart rate monitor of Apple Watch is 97 percent accurate. The heart rate monitor can also detect the most common form of an abnormal heart rhythm when it is paired with an algorithm that is categorized through the data.

The chief executive of Apple Inc., Tim Cook, also stated that the health-oriented Apple Watch has helped him lose 30 pounds. Fans are expecting that the Apple Watch 3 would sport a more impressive feature that will be useful in people's everyday lives.

There have been several rumors and speculations regarding the Apple Watch 3 recently. One of the most speculated features is the LTE connectivity. Some also say that Apple might use a micro-LED screen for the Apple Watch 3. However, fans speculate that the size of the Apple Watch 3 might remain 1.65 inches with a resolution of 390 × 312 pixels.

TagsApple Watch, Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch News, Apple Watch update, Apple Watch 3 Release Date

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Some Of The Frequently Used Applications Like eBay, Amazon and Google Maps ...

Apple Watch First Series Extended Warranty For One Year; Apple Makes A Move For ...

Apple Watch Series 3's Specs, Release Date Update: Smartwatch To Get Micro-LED ...

Next Generation Apple AirPods Might Have Waterproof Case, Could Charge An iPhone...

Apple Watch 3 Release Date, News & Update: Smartwatch Set To Launch By Fall 2017...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Day That Dinosaurs Died

Timing Is Everything! Dinosaurs Could Have Survived If Asteroid Had Hit Earth A Bit Sooner Or Later
Solar Systems Largest Moon GANYMEDE of JUPITER Mapped by NASA. Can it Become HABITABLE

Ganymede: The Largest Moon Once Thought To Have More Water Than Earth And Have Life
Praia Vermelha Beach

UNESCO World Heritage Site Is Most Polluted Island
NASA Completes Milestone 200th ISS Spacewalk

NASA Astronauts Perform The Magnificent 200th ISS Spacewalk

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
  2. Google Pixel 2's Specs, Price, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. iPhone 8’s Impressive Specs Could Make It An Expensive Smartphone
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Might Sport Dual-Lens Camera? Samsung Found A Way Where To Put The Fingerprint Sensor
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Tipped To Get Released On May 23
  4. Pokémon GO Latest News & Update: Team Mystic Caught The Most Grass-Type Pokémon; Scizor’s Bullet Punch Move Changed
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Rare White Wolf In Yellowstone Park

$10,000 Reward For The Information Of The Gunman Who Shot The Famous White Wolf At The Yellowstone National Park
Campi Flegrei Supervolcano Eruption Prediction: Scientists See Signs Of Potential Explosion

Campi Flegrei: A Dangerous Supervolcano Showing Signs Of Possible Eruption
HAT-P-26b

NASA Discovers Primitive Atmosphere And Signs Of Water In Neptune-Sized Exoplanet ‘HAT-P-26b’
Dinosaurs: Dawn To Extinction Exhibition Opens To The Public

Perfect Dinosaur Fossil Debuts In Alberta
Real Time Analytics