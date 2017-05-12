‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event

"Pokémon Go" developers are planning to organize a special summer extravaganza event.

(Photo : ShutterAuthority/YouTube screenshot)

"Pokémon Go" fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Legendary Pokémon in the game. Unfortunately, "Pokémon Go" game developer Niantic has decided to remain tight lipped about when gamers can expect the launch of legendary creatures. The augmented reality gaming app instantly became popular among gamers since it was released last year, 2016. If latest reports are to be believed, "Pokémon Go" might get the pocket legendary monsters sometime in the summer.

According to Birmingham Mail, Niantic has been holding exciting events frequently over the past few months to keep the players' interest in the game. It is expected that the developer could unleash the Legendary Pokémon in one of such events. There are reports that claim that the "Pokémon Go" developers are planning to organize a special summer extravaganza event to mark the game's one-year anniversary.

According to BGR, Niantic's Asian General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima and General Marketing Manager Kenji Suka have confirmed in an interview with K-Tai Watch that they have a huge event set for this summer.

"I hope you are looking forward to this huge event this summer," Kawashima said. "Please look forward to it. Engineers are working hard now so that new functions can be implemented."

Although nothing much about the summer event has been revealed yet, it is speculated that "Pokémon Go" could get new mechanics including a Player versus Player (PvP) function, cooperative raids and player trading. It is also expected that the game will introduce more Shiny Pokémon as well as the long-awaited Legendary Pokémon including Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Enkei, Suicune, Raikou, Mew, Mewtwo, Ho-oh, Suicune, Lugia and Celebi, Forbes reported. A new character named "Unown" is also rumored to enter the game soon.

It is to be noted that Niantic has not yet announced anything about the upcoming summer event or about Legendary Pokémon. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.