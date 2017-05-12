Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Surface phone Microsoft

Future Of Apple MacBook Air 2017 Still Remains A Big Question Mark

Meg K.
May 12, 2017
There is still a chance that Apple MacBook Air 2017 model will see the light of day sometime later this year.
There have been contradicting reports about the future of Apple's MacBook Air line of laptop. While some publications report that Apple has already discontinued the MacBook Air laptop line, others claim that there is still a chance that Apple MacBook Air 2017 model will see the light of day sometime later this year.

According to Blorge, retailer Best Buy had recently slashed the price of the 13-inch MacBook Air by $200. It is speculated that the move could be a sign that the Cupertino-based tech giant wants to make way for a new Apple MacBook Air device by selling the remaining units of the current MacBook Air model. Notably, the discount offer is no longer available on the Best Buy product page.

According to The Christian Post, Apple is currently working on a number of Mac-related updates including 10th anniversary special iPhone 8, two new iPhone 7 variants, iPad Pro 2, iPad Pro Mini and MacBook Pro 2017, but the company has no MacBook Air upgrade on the table. As per the report, Apple has already stopped ordering products from its suppliers for the MacBook Air. The sole reason behind this is that the iPhone maker has replaced the MacBook Air line with its 2016 released MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops. The future of Apple's MacBook Air 2017 laptop still remains a big question mark.

In related news, Apple is reportedly gearing up to release the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 sometime next month. 9To5Mac has procured a picture of case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear's inventory stock that shows an Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Metropolis Folio Case for a 10.5-inch iPad in three different color combinations: Black/Silver, Cobalt/Silver and Magma/Silver. The availability of the iPad cases in the picture has been listed as June 2017.

Notably, Apple has not officially announced anything about MacBook Air 2017 and iPad Pro 2. So, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

