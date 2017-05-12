Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Microsoft Surface phone

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient Hot Springs May Hold Truth About Evolution On Land

Brooke James
First Posted: May 12, 2017 05:51 AM EDT
Scientists Find Oldest Evidence of Life on Land in Australian Rocks
Scientists may have found the oldest evidence of life on land — as well as indications that life began in hot springs — in 3.48-billion-year-old rocks in Australia
(Photo : United News International/YouTube Screenshot)

Pilbara, Western Australia - Fossil evidence of early life found in the old hot spring deposits of Pilbara may shed light to how life evolved on Earth. Researchers made fresh analysis of fossils found several decades ago and found that the fossil dated almost 3.48 billion years.

In 1970, when the fossilized stromatolites were found in Pilbara, researchers estimated the structures to be built by microorganisms. This held true, but they also discovered that the fossils were actually part of a prehistoric volcano.

However, according to Perf Science, a new study by a team of researchers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory found that electrical energy naturally generated at the seafloor may have been the start of evolution as science knows it. Lead researcher Michael Russel said in a statement, "Life takes advantage of unbalanced states on the planet." He also added that such unbalance could have been the case billions of years ago, and it is thus a process that resolves the lack of stability on the planet or its "disequilibria."

If proven right, Scientific American noted that this study will have proven Charles Darwin's theory to be close to the truth. In the scientists' views on the origin of life, he spoke of a "warm little pond" where the first molecules may have formed on Earth.

Frances Westall of France's National Center for Scientific Research said that the paper has been thorough in its findings. Although not involved in the study, Westall is working with the European Space Agency's mission to look for life-related gases in the atmosphere of Mars. She noted that the study regarding the evolution of life on Earth could provide context regarding what evidence to look out for of ancient life on the Red Planet.

However, as noted by the Smithsonian, to determine whether or not certain rock features were produced by living organisms will be hard to determine. "Such samples should be returned to Earth for detailed analysis," she explained.

Tagsancient evolution, evolution of life, Martian life, disequilibria

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

UFO Hunters Claim Image Taken By NASA Is Ancient Tree Stump

Methane And Hydrogen Could Have Possibly Spawned Life In Mars

Scientist Says Life Forms On Mars May Have Been Destroyed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
FM15 Press Conference Alaska’s Thawing Permafrost Latest Results And Future Projections

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air
Zuul Dinosaur

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘Ghostbusters’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. ‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event
  1. Mysterious X-37B Plane Lands Back On Earth After Spending 2 Years In Space
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  4. Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers
Behind Minnesota's Worst Measles Outbreak In Nearly 30 Years

Health Watch: Worst Measles Outbreak Hits Minnesota
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics