Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Microsoft Surface phone

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use

Brooke James
First Posted: May 12, 2017 05:44 AM EDT
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
A drug user takes a needle before injecting himself with heroin on March 23, 2016 in New London, CT. Communities throughout New England and nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented heroin and opioid pain pill epidemic.
(Photo : John Moore/Getty Images)

In the years between 2010 and 2015, scientists and medical health professionals noted the skyrocketing cases of hepatitis C virus infections. In fact, during these years, the number of cases was said to have tripled: from 850 in 2010 to 2,436 in 2015.

According to CNN, the highest rates of those infected were of young people between the ages 20 and 29, most of whom inject drugs. Despite the high numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated the number of infected individuals to be much higher -- about 34,000 new cases in 2015. These numbers have not been taken into an official account. However, it is because hepatitis C has few symptoms and newly infected people do not get diagnosed immediately.

Hepatitis C killed about 20,000 Americans in 2015, making it the most fatal infectious disease tracked by the CDC. It can be contracted through injected blood or by using contaminated needles.

The fact that contaminated needles are among the causes of hepatitis C infections leads many to believe that the opioid epidemic is somehow linked to the rise in cases. Dr. John Ward, author of the new report from the CDC, said that research "identified increasing injection drug use -- tied to the US opioid epidemic -- in rural and suburban areas across the country."

However, it is not only drug users that can be infected. Live Science noted that most of those who are already infected with hepatitis C in the United States are baby boomers (ages 52 to 72). They are at six times more likely to be infected with the virus than the younger generations. Another trend also became noticeable in women of child-bearing age. This then increases the risk of infants being infected as well.

Hepatitis C is being kept track due to the dangers it poses on those infected. It can lead to liver cancer or liver failure. While there are now drugs that can cure people of the disease, they remain very expensive, making it difficult for most to get access to them, especially during the early stages of the disease.

TagsHepatitis C, Opioid, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Hepatitis C Treatment Found; Pronucleotide-Based Drugs Under Clinical Trial

Treatment Not Punishment: AAP Releases A New Statement Regarding On Pregnant ...

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop ...

Researchers Find Gene Variant That May Help Opioid Addiction Therapy; ...

Hepatitis C Treatment Drugs To Decide The Share Prices Of Gilead Sciences Inc.

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
FM15 Press Conference Alaska’s Thawing Permafrost Latest Results And Future Projections

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air
Zuul Dinosaur

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘Ghostbusters’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. ‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event
  1. Mysterious X-37B Plane Lands Back On Earth After Spending 2 Years In Space
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  4. Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers
Behind Minnesota's Worst Measles Outbreak In Nearly 30 Years

Health Watch: Worst Measles Outbreak Hits Minnesota
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics