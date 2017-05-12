Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Makes iOS, Android Operating Systems Better

The new Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will focus more on improving other companies’ operating systems like Android and iOS.

(Photo : CNET/YouTube Screenshot)

Microsoft recently announced the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. The latest update will focus more on smartphones, but not primarily the Windows 10 Mobile operating system. The Microsoft Windows 10 update seems to make other companies' mobile operating systems like Android and iOS work better.

According to The Verge report, the Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update can help the users' activities and applications whether they are using an iOS or Android device. It seems like Microsoft cannot beat iOS or Android as top operating systems. So Microsoft is simply being realistic and ahs decided to help it improve instead.

Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will also bring a new feature called "Timeline." The Timeline feature will provide a visual display of what the user was doing and when it was done. It also allows the user to pick up an existing project, which means that the user can start their work directly on a computer where they left off.

At the Build event in Seattle this week, Microsoft also announced it will be adding some tweaks for the OneDrive application. There will also be a new feature where users will be allowed to copy contents on one device and paste them on another. As per CNBC, Apple is already using this feature and it is called the Universal Clipboard.

The Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on OneDrive allows users to save folders or files onto their iOS or Android device and open these later when they are not connected to the internet. This feature is already available for Android users that have Office 365 subscriptions. It will later come to iOS devices in the next few months, as stated by Tom's Guide.

Microsoft also released OneDrive on iMessage. This update will allow iOS devices to share files, folders and even photos while using the instant messaging application of Apple. Microsoft also announced the Project Rome software development kit to make Apple's operating system to play nicely with the Microsoft Graph interface.