Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Is Apple’s Worst Nightmare; Phone Expected To Redeem The Reputation Of Galaxy Note Brand

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be Apple’s worst nightmare because of its impressive specs.

(Photo : TECHNO RAJA/YouTube screenshot)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is probably one of the most anticipated devices to arrive this year. Fans are very eager for the device, not only because it is the next flagship smartphone of Samsung but also because it is expected to redeem the company's name after the fire-prone phone Galaxy Note 7 single-handedly destroyed the reputation of the brand.

There is no doubt that the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been a huge hit. It is even considered as the best Android smartphone at present. But recent reports claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will have some of the impressive features of the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy Note 8 will also have several upgrades to its specs and it might even surpass the Galaxy S8

According to Observer, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be Apple's worst nightmare. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is expected to rival Apple's flagship phone for its 10th anniversary, the iPhone 8. Samsung originally planned to put the fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy S8 underneath its display, but the company did not have the time to perfect the technology. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to fulfill this plan.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to sport a dual-lens camera, the same type used on iPhone 7. The dual-lens camera will allow the device to take 2x zoom optical shots without the loss of image quality. As per Slash Gear, the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs would not be spectacularly different from the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Fans may have to wait a little longer as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will likely be delayed. Some rumors claim that the tablet-like phone might be announced in the fourth quarter of 2017 rather than in the anticipated third quarter. One of the reasons for the delay is that the device might also bring specs that will revolutionize the smartphone industry.