Apple iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs, Price: Device Likely to Get Unveiled Next Month

Going by the latest rumors surrounding Apple iPad Pro 2's release date, it is highly likely that the much awaited device will get announced sometime in June. It is most probably during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 event that will begin on June 5 and run until June 9.

According to 9To5Mac, case manufacturer Urban Armor Gear is reportedly preparing a case for the much rumored 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro 2. The publication has procured a picture of a stock system at an Apple Authorized Reseller that shows an Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Metropolis Folio Case for a 10.5-inch iPad in three different color combinations: Black/Silver, Cobalt/Silver and Magma/Silver. What is interesting to note is the fact that the availability of the iPad cases in the picture has been listed as June 2017, Trusted Reviews reported. This suggests that a potential Apple iPad Pro 2 release date is merely weeks away.

It was back in August 2016 that KGI Securities first reported that Apple is working on a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro alongside a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad. The 9.7-inch iPad was, of course, launched in March. A lot of rumors about Apple iPad Pro 2's possible specs, release date and price have already flooded the internet.

Talking about Apple iPad Pro 2's possible specs, the device is expected to feature an edge-to-edge bezel-less display, iOS 10.3 out-of-the-box, a display-embedded fingerprint sensor, an A10X processor for a faster performance and a secondary Touch Bar display similar to the one found on the current MacBook Pro 2016 model.

It is rumored that the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro 2 will get a 12-megapixel rear camera with 4K video recording, 63-pixel Panorama, auto HDR and live photo features. The upcoming tablet is expected to ditch the 3.5 mm audio jack. As far as Apple iPad Pro 2's price is concerned, the device is likely to get to a hefty price tag of around $799.

