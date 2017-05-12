‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Latest Patch 1.06 Adds New Weapon, Multiplayer Improvements & More

Bioware has rolled out the latest “Mass Effect: Andromeda” patch that adds a number of features to the game.

Bioware has reportedly rolled out the latest "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch that adds a number of features to the game including multi-player and single-player tweaks, improvements to cinematic scenes and a lot more. The game developer claimed that it received a lot of community feedback about balance issues in multiplayer mode. Taking note of the feedback, the video game company has released the new patch that will surely improve the overall gaming experience. The patch weighs in a little more than 1 gigabyte.

According to VG24/7, the new "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch 1.06 has increased the base damage of powers and improved some of the bonuses granted by additional skill points. Damage from passive skill trees has also been improved. Notably, the current damage levels were found to significantly slow the pace of games on Gold and Silver difficulties. So, in a bid to solve the issue, the new patch overhauls the balance in multiplayer. Combo detonations on Gold and Silver difficulties have also received a boost.

The game developer has boosted the base damage for several underperforming weapons particularly shotguns, assault rifles and pistols to make them more effective. The latest "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch notes have also squashed the annoying bug that had Sam telling Ryder that they had new emails repeatedly. The dialogue options will now no longer appear as grayed out when the characters have more to say.

According to Gamespot, the patch also adds a new weapon to the game in the form of the X5 Ghost assault rifle. Furthermore, with the update, players who purchased the Deluxe or Super Deluxe edition of the game will receive two Nomad skins, a multiplayer goods pack with a high chance of receiving an ultra-rare item and a new Pathfinder outfit.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" gamers can check out the patch in detail on Bioware's official blog.