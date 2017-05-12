Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Surface phone Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Latest Patch 1.06 Adds New Weapon, Multiplayer Improvements & More

Meg K.
First Posted: May 12, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ Latest Patch 1.06 Adds New Weapon, Multiplayer Improvements & More
Bioware has rolled out the latest “Mass Effect: Andromeda” patch that adds a number of features to the game.
(Photo : ElvenTempest/YouTube screenshot)

Bioware has reportedly rolled out the latest "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch that adds a number of features to the game including multi-player and single-player tweaks, improvements to cinematic scenes and a lot more. The game developer claimed that it received a lot of community feedback about balance issues in multiplayer mode. Taking note of the feedback, the video game company has released the new patch that will surely improve the overall gaming experience. The patch weighs in a little more than 1 gigabyte.

According to VG24/7, the new "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch 1.06 has increased the base damage of powers and improved some of the bonuses granted by additional skill points. Damage from passive skill trees has also been improved. Notably, the current damage levels were found to significantly slow the pace of games on Gold and Silver difficulties. So, in a bid to solve the issue, the new patch overhauls the balance in multiplayer. Combo detonations on Gold and Silver difficulties have also received a boost.

The game developer has boosted the base damage for several underperforming weapons particularly shotguns, assault rifles and pistols to make them more effective. The latest "Mass Effect: Andromeda" patch notes have also squashed the annoying bug that had Sam telling Ryder that they had new emails repeatedly. The dialogue options will now no longer appear as grayed out when the characters have more to say.

According to Gamespot, the patch also adds a new weapon to the game in the form of the X5 Ghost assault rifle. Furthermore, with the update, players who purchased the Deluxe or Super Deluxe edition of the game will receive two Nomad skins, a multiplayer goods pack with a high chance of receiving an ultra-rare item and a new Pathfinder outfit.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" gamers can check out the patch in detail on Bioware's official blog.

TagsMass Effect: Andromeda, Mass Effect: Andromeda Latest Patch, Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch 1.06, Mass Effect: Andromeda Patch, BioWare

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mass Effect Andromeda Update: Bioware Contest Launched, Fans Teased With Details...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
FM15 Press Conference Alaska’s Thawing Permafrost Latest Results And Future Projections

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air
Zuul Dinosaur

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘Ghostbusters’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. ‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event
  1. Mysterious X-37B Plane Lands Back On Earth After Spending 2 Years In Space
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  4. Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers
Behind Minnesota's Worst Measles Outbreak In Nearly 30 Years

Health Watch: Worst Measles Outbreak Hits Minnesota
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics