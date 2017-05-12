‘Clash Of Clans’ May 2017 Update Tipped To Get Rolled Out Next Week; Supercell Rolls Out New Teaser Video

Supercell has released the third “Clash of Clans” update teaser titled "Captain’s Log Day 3: Passing Time."

(Photo : ClashofClans/YouTube screenshot)

Supercell's wildly popular game "Clash of Clans" will soon receive a new update. Although the game developer has not revealed much about what fans can expect from the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update, it has been rolling out a couple of video teasers to keep fans' excitement brewing.

According to Touch Arcade, the third "Clash of Clans" update teaser titled "Captain's Log Day 3: Passing Time" tells nothing much about the highly awaited update. It just shows a blue ocean and a barely talking Hog Rider and nothing else. Supercell is known for offering a lot of sneak peeks prior to updates. But, this time, gamers are really frustrated with the way the game developer is going about teasing the upcoming update.

Notably, Supercell representative has already confirmed in an official Facebook post published Wednesday that they are still fine-tuning and testing some features to ensure that everything goes smoothly when the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update goes live. The message has also advised gamers to wait patiently as the process carries on.

Latest leaks and rumors about the "Clash of Clans: Shipwreck" May update suggest a possible new game mode being introduced. Some leaked screenshots of an alleged "Clash Of Clans" ad coming from the Russian App Store confirmed a new way to play. The promotion featured a Barbarian with an Australian flag. It is also expected that the update will add multi-Village support and high-speed Night Mode.

As far as the release date of the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update is concerned, Supercell is expected to drop the update most probably on May 15, Monday, Telegiz reported. A forum post from a Supercell moderator with username twister has already confirmed that the update will not be rolled out before Sunday. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as Supercell is yet to officially announce when it will release the eagerly awaited "Clash of Clans" update.