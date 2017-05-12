Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Surface phone Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

‘Clash Of Clans’ May 2017 Update Tipped To Get Rolled Out Next Week; Supercell Rolls Out New Teaser Video

Meg K.
First Posted: May 12, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
‘Clash Of Clans’ May 2017 Update Tipped To Get Rolled Out Next Week
Supercell has released the third “Clash of Clans” update teaser titled "Captain’s Log Day 3: Passing Time."
(Photo : ClashofClans/YouTube screenshot)

Supercell's wildly popular game "Clash of Clans" will soon receive a new update. Although the game developer has not revealed much about what fans can expect from the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update, it has been rolling out a couple of video teasers to keep fans' excitement brewing.

According to Touch Arcade, the third "Clash of Clans" update teaser titled "Captain's Log Day 3: Passing Time" tells nothing much about the highly awaited update. It just shows a blue ocean and a barely talking Hog Rider and nothing else. Supercell is known for offering a lot of sneak peeks prior to updates. But, this time, gamers are really frustrated with the way the game developer is going about teasing the upcoming update.

Notably, Supercell representative has already confirmed in an official Facebook post published Wednesday that they are still fine-tuning and testing some features to ensure that everything goes smoothly when the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update goes live. The message has also advised gamers to wait patiently as the process carries on.

Latest leaks and rumors about the "Clash of Clans: Shipwreck" May update suggest a possible new game mode being introduced. Some leaked screenshots of an alleged "Clash Of Clans" ad coming from the Russian App Store confirmed a new way to play. The promotion featured a Barbarian with an Australian flag. It is also expected that the update will add multi-Village support and high-speed Night Mode.

As far as the release date of the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update is concerned, Supercell is expected to drop the update most probably on May 15, Monday, Telegiz reported. A forum post from a Supercell moderator with username twister has already confirmed that the update will not be rolled out before Sunday. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as Supercell is yet to officially announce when it will release the eagerly awaited "Clash of Clans" update.

TagsClash of Clans, Clash Of Clans Update, Clash of Clans Latest Update, Clash Of Clans Shiwreck Update, Supercell, Clash Of Clans May 2017 Update

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

'Clash Of Clans' Latest December Update[VIDEO]: New Troops, Updated Spells, Hog ...

'Clash of Clans' December Update 2016 Will Bring A Lot Of Tweaking, Exciting ...

Clash of Clans Latest News & Updates: 360 Degree Trailer Indicate VR Support, ...

'Clash of Clans' To Add VR In December 2016 Update; Sea-based Characters, New ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
FM15 Press Conference Alaska’s Thawing Permafrost Latest Results And Future Projections

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air
Zuul Dinosaur

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘Ghostbusters’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. ‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event
  1. Mysterious X-37B Plane Lands Back On Earth After Spending 2 Years In Space
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  4. Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers
Behind Minnesota's Worst Measles Outbreak In Nearly 30 Years

Health Watch: Worst Measles Outbreak Hits Minnesota
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics