Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Microsoft Surface phone

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 12, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Glacier National Park, Montana, USA
The stunning glaciers at the U.S. Glacier National Park are losing severely in many years.
(Photo : Amazing Planet on our Planet/YouTube screenshot)

Scientists have discovered that there is a shrinkage of dozens of glaciers at the U.S. National Glacier Park in Montana. They theorized that the United States might lose all its glaciers in the coming decades, and the glaciers in Montana have been the most affected.

Professor Andrew Fountain from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), said that ice on the mountain ranges had been melting for years all over the world. He thinks that the melting of the ice on the U.S. National Glacier Park in Montana is more intense than the other places in the country. He added that this corresponds to the trends that are occurring globally.

The researchers investigated about 37 named glaciers and two others on U.S. Forest Service land in the state. They discovered that these glaciers have lessened in size by an average of almost 40 percent since 1966. Some of them lost glaciers up to 85 percent. With this, only 26 glaciers remain of 150 glaciers larger than 25 acres in the national park, according to Independent. A glacier is characterized with snow and ice bigger than 25 acres.

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Fagre, the lead scientist from the USGS, said that the vanishing of glaciers in Montana is part of a broader loss that will see all glaciers. He further said that it diminishes from the lower 48 states of America by the middle of the century. He added that it is expected that the glaciers will vanish in the next few decades. He also said that the Colorado glaciers began to melt before Montana's. Even though there are bigger glaciers in the Pacific Northwest that will hold on longer, the number that could diminish will steadily grow until none are left, according to The Guardian.

The loss of ice in the national park could have ecological effects on aquatic species. It will change the stream water volume, water temperature and runoff timing in the upper elevations of the park, according to Dr. Daniel Fagre.

TagsUS National Glacier Park, Montana, united states, glaciers, Colorado, U.S. Geological Survey

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change Scientists To Drill World’s Highest Glacier In The Himalayas

Sudden Outburst Of A Rare Parasitic Infection Blamed On Climate Change

Climate Change Is Really Happening In Oklahoma With Soaring 100 Degrees ...

Clean Energy: Agreement To Build The Largest Offshore Wind Farm In The US ...

Tornadoes, Deadly Storm Hit Southeast US; 19 People Killed, 60 Injured

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Rise In Hepatitis C Cases May Be Linked To Opioid Use
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
FM15 Press Conference Alaska’s Thawing Permafrost Latest Results And Future Projections

Alaska's Thawing Soils Cause Huge Carbon Dioxide Emissions Into The Air
Zuul Dinosaur

New Dinosaur Alert! Spiky, Armored Dinosaur Named After Zuul From ‘Ghostbusters’

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Next-Gen Desktop Tipped To Get Announced At WWDC 2017
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. ‘Pokémon Go’ Latest News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Summer; Niantic Confirms Summer Extravaganza Event
  1. Mysterious X-37B Plane Lands Back On Earth After Spending 2 Years In Space
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. HTC U 11 Release Date, News & Update: Leaked Concept Shows No 3.5 mm Headphone Jack
  4. Cassini Shows New Photos Of Wispy Cloud Rings On Titan
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

US National Glacier Park Is Losing Dozens Of Glaciers
Behind Minnesota's Worst Measles Outbreak In Nearly 30 Years

Health Watch: Worst Measles Outbreak Hits Minnesota
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics