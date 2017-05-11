OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online

The first benchmark leak for OnePlus 5 indicates that the upcoming smartphone will be slightly faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8.

(Photo : SmartphonePedia/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus' highly anticipated flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 has already started creating a buzz even before its official summer release. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased the upcoming flagship smartphone on social networking platform Weibo. He posted a picture showing employees working on the gears of a phone along with a smiling customer.

According to BGR, the first benchmark leak for OnePlus 5 a.k.a OnePlus A5000 indicates that the upcoming smartphone will be slightly faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8. The screenshot has been obtained by GSMArena from a credible source. The screenshot shows the OnePlus 5 scored 1963 in single-core and 6687 score in multi-core on the test.

In comparison, the Galaxy S8 obtained a score of 1978 during the single-core test and 6375 in the multi-core test, while Sony's Xperia XZ Premium smartphone scored 1943 in single-core and 5824 in multi-core tests, Gadgets 360 reported. The screenshot also suggests that OnePlus 5 will run OxygenOS on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

In related news, OnePlus 5 was also recently spotted listed on retailer websites including GearBest and Geekbuying with list of possible specs and price, as per WCCFTech. The alleged OnePlus 5 specs list included Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 8GB RAM, a 4,000 mAh battery, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is popular for offering smartphones with the top-in-line specs at the most competitive prices. As far as OnePlus 5 pricing is concerned, the handset is expected to be made available with a price tag of around $449.99. Although an exact OnePlus 5 release date has not yet been announced, it is expected that the handset's launch will take place sometime next month. Readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt, though.