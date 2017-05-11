Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online

Meg K.
First Posted: May 11, 2017 06:29 AM EDT
OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight vs Samsung Galaxy S8
The first benchmark leak for OnePlus 5 indicates that the upcoming smartphone will be slightly faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8.
(Photo : SmartphonePedia/YouTube screenshot)

OnePlus' highly anticipated flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 has already started creating a buzz even before its official summer release. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased the upcoming flagship smartphone on social networking platform Weibo. He posted a picture showing employees working on the gears of a phone along with a smiling customer.

According to BGR, the first benchmark leak for OnePlus 5 a.k.a OnePlus A5000 indicates that the upcoming smartphone will be slightly faster than the Samsung Galaxy S8. The screenshot has been obtained by GSMArena from a credible source. The screenshot shows the OnePlus 5 scored 1963 in single-core and 6687 score in multi-core on the test.

In comparison, the Galaxy S8 obtained a score of 1978 during the single-core test and 6375 in the multi-core test, while Sony's Xperia XZ Premium smartphone scored 1943 in single-core and 5824 in multi-core tests, Gadgets 360 reported. The screenshot also suggests that OnePlus 5 will run OxygenOS on top of Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

In related news, OnePlus 5 was also recently spotted listed on retailer websites including GearBest and Geekbuying with list of possible specs and price, as per WCCFTech. The alleged OnePlus 5 specs list included Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, a 5.5-inch display with 2K resolution, 8GB RAM, a 4,000 mAh battery, a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP front camera, a fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm headphone jack and Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

Smartphone maker OnePlus is popular for offering smartphones with the top-in-line specs at the most competitive prices. As far as OnePlus 5 pricing is concerned, the handset is expected to be made available with a price tag of around $449.99. Although an exact OnePlus 5 release date has not yet been announced, it is expected that the handset's launch will take place sometime next month. Readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt, though.

Tagsoneplus 5, oneplus 5, OnePlus 5 release, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

OnePlus 5’s Summer 2017 Release Date Confirmed? Handset’s Specs, Price ...

OnePlus 5 Gets Listed Online With Full Specs List & A Retail Price Of $449

OnePlus 5 Finally Gets Confirmed; CEO Pete Lau Teases Handset On Weibo

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition Sold Out In All Countries Except UK & Hong ...

OnePlus 5's Specs, Release Date Update: Fresh Handset Renders Hint At Dual-Rear ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics