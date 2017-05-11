Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

NASA Provides Detectors For ESA's Euclid Spacecraft To Study Dark Matter And Dark Energy

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 11, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Euclid Spacecraft
ESA's Euclid spacecraft is scheduled to be launched in 2020 to examine the properties and effects of dark energy and dark matter in space.
(Photo : Wiz Science/YouTube screenshot)

NASA delivers three detector systems to ESA's Euclid spacecraft. The Euclid mission aims to study and investigate all about the universe including the properties and effects of dark energy and dark matter.

Euclid spacecraft is slated to be launched in 2020. It will carry two instruments, namely the visible-light imager (VIS) and the near-infrared spectrometer and photometer (NISP). It also has a telescope with the special light-splitting plate that could make incoming light to be shared by the two instruments. With this, they could carry out observations at the same time, according to NASA.

Michael Seiffert, the NASA Euclid project scientist based at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, said that the distribution of these detector systems is a milestone for what they hope will be an extremely exciting mission. This is the first space mission to examine the strange and invisible phenomena of dark energy, as noted by NDTV.

Euclid spacecraft will investigate galaxies and why the universe is escalating at an increasing pace. It is theorized that dark energy is to blame for this effect.

Dark energy in astronomy is a strange type of energy that could tend to accelerate the expansion of the universe. This means that it triggers the expansion of the universe at an accelerating rate as hypothesized. In the standard model of cosmology, the measurements of dark energy could be gauged by about 68.3 percent of the total energy in the observable universe at present time.

Meanwhile, the detector system comprises a detector, a cable and a "readout electronic chip" that transforms infrared light to data signals. These are read by an onboard computer and return to Earth for examination and analysis. There is a total of 16 detectors that will fly together with Euclid. They are composed of 2040 by 2040 pixels.

The NISP detector systems were developed by Teledyne Imaging Sensors of Camarillo, California. They were examined and investigated at JPL and at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, according to NASA.

TagsNASA, Euclid spacecraft, ESA, Dark Energy, Dark Matter, Universe

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon ...

Mars Curiosity Rover Captures Images Of The Red Planet's Stunning Black Sand ...

Third NASA Sounding Rocket Launch Scheduled For Today; Rocket Designed To ...

Frontier Fields: Hubble Captures Stunning New Image Of Abell 370

NASA Spots A Mysterious Dark Streak Across Arabian Sea

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics