Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online

Meg K.
First Posted: May 11, 2017 06:22 AM EDT
Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
Popular tipster @OnLeaks has developed a series of high-quality iPhone 8 renders in collaboration with tech blog @GearIndia.
(Photo : MySmartPrice Web Technology Pvt Ltd/YouTube screenshot)

It is pretty much obvious that Apple fans' excitement for the upcoming iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8, is increasing day by day as the tech giant will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year. It is rumored that Apple will be rolling out three new iPhones in September: iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and a special anniversary edition iPhone 8. There is literally no end to leaks and rumors surrounding Apple iPhone 8's specs, price and release date that are popping up every day.

According to MacRumors, popular tipster @OnLeaks has developed a series of high-quality iPhone 8 renders in collaboration with tech blog @GearIndia. The handset renders posted on Tuesday claim to be based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's next-gen OLED iPhone.

The iPhone 8 in the render features an edge-to-edge OLED display with ultra-thin bezels. The handset's display covers the entire front panel with only the microphone hole and a dual-lens front-facing camera visible. Notably, there is no physical Touch ID button present as Apple is likely to replace it with an entirely virtual home button that will be embedded under the display. On the back, there is the widely rumored vertical orientation of a dual-lens rear camera, BGR reported.

Moving on, the iPhone 8 render shows the handset featuring a stainless steel-edged, all-glass design. The pictures show the power button and the SIM slot housed on the right side of the handset and the volume buttons and the silent-mode/orientation lock switch on the left side, India Today reported. There is the Lightning port with speakers on both sides visible down below on the iPhone 8. It is to be noted that no antenna bands are visible on the handset.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as nothing yet has been officially confirmed by Apple about iPhone 8's specs, features, price or release date.

TagsApple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 Specs, Apple iPhone 8 Release, apple iphone 7S, Apple iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8 Renders

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced ...

iPhone 8 Hype Causes iPhone 7 Sales To Drop; Two New Wireless Technology About ...

Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Get A More Powerful Battery Than...

Apple iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Handset To Face Severe Supply Shortage Due ...

Apple iPhone 8's Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Latest Leaked Pictures ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  3. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics