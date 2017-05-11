Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online

Popular tipster @OnLeaks has developed a series of high-quality iPhone 8 renders in collaboration with tech blog @GearIndia.

(Photo : MySmartPrice Web Technology Pvt Ltd/YouTube screenshot)

It is pretty much obvious that Apple fans' excitement for the upcoming iPhone, possibly dubbed as iPhone 8, is increasing day by day as the tech giant will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year. It is rumored that Apple will be rolling out three new iPhones in September: iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and a special anniversary edition iPhone 8. There is literally no end to leaks and rumors surrounding Apple iPhone 8's specs, price and release date that are popping up every day.

According to MacRumors, popular tipster @OnLeaks has developed a series of high-quality iPhone 8 renders in collaboration with tech blog @GearIndia. The handset renders posted on Tuesday claim to be based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's next-gen OLED iPhone.

The iPhone 8 in the render features an edge-to-edge OLED display with ultra-thin bezels. The handset's display covers the entire front panel with only the microphone hole and a dual-lens front-facing camera visible. Notably, there is no physical Touch ID button present as Apple is likely to replace it with an entirely virtual home button that will be embedded under the display. On the back, there is the widely rumored vertical orientation of a dual-lens rear camera, BGR reported.

Moving on, the iPhone 8 render shows the handset featuring a stainless steel-edged, all-glass design. The pictures show the power button and the SIM slot housed on the right side of the handset and the volume buttons and the silent-mode/orientation lock switch on the left side, India Today reported. There is the Lightning port with speakers on both sides visible down below on the iPhone 8. It is to be noted that no antenna bands are visible on the handset.

Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as nothing yet has been officially confirmed by Apple about iPhone 8's specs, features, price or release date.