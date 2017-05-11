Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface oneplus 5 Microsoft Microsoft Surface phone

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution

Brooke James
First Posted: May 11, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi
Within a deep and narrow cave in South Africa, paleoanthropologist Lee Berger and his team found fossil remains belonging to the newest member of our human family. The Homo naledi discovery adds another exciting chapter to the human evolution story by introducing an ancestor that was primitive but shared physical characteristics with modern humans.
(Photo : National Geographic/YouTube screenshot)

Over 1,500 human fossils belonging to some 15 individuals were uncovered in South Africa in 2015. The bones, belonging to young and old, male and female individuals, became among the richest assemblages of human fossils ever to be found. They were recovered from a deep chamber inside an underground cave system near Johannesburg and were said to belong to a new species called Homo naledi.

Scientific American noted that the discovery of the bones were best known for what researchers cannot figure out: their age. While the primitive characteristics suggested it was old, it has modern traits. Most of all, the condition of the bones showed that they are barely fossilized, hinting that the H. naledi may have lived more recently.

Now, however, pieces have fallen into place. In an article published in eLife, scientists reported that the H. naledi were actually young. To determine the age accurately, the team set up several labs independently and dated the samples without knowing the others' results. Using a variety of techniques, researchers determined the age of the original fossils to be between 236,000 and 335,000 years old.

According to The Washington Post, this means that H. Naledi  actually roamed the Earth at about the same time that our own species was evolving. A discovery of a second caves also added evidence that these species may be more evolved. They have a modern behavior of burying their dead.

If the results are correct, this could indicate that Southern Africa may have played a more prominent role in human evolution. Before this discovery, scientists believed that east Africa was ground zero as far as human evolution was concerned. However, this change showed Southern Africa to have a more central role in forging the Homo species.

Experts not involved in the work expressed some doubts about the team's suggestion, though. Paleoecologist J. Tyler Faith, from the University of Queensland in Australia, noted that the diversity of mammalian species remains higher in East Africa. Faith added that if the dates of the found bones are correct, then "H. Naledi is a classic example of an evolutionary dead end."

TagsHomo Naledi, human ancestors, Ancient Civilization

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Chaco Civilization Insights Prove Maternal Dynasty In The Americas

A Bag-Like Sea Creature With Large Mouth, No Anus Could Be The Earliest Known ...

Scientists Uncovers 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Fossil Bacteria That Proved Existence ...

Bizarre 3,800-Year-Old ‘Thinking Man’ Jug Unearthed In Israel

Human Ability To Adapt Is A Result Of Neanderthal Genes

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  3. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  1. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  2. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  3. iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Apple Will Release Three Phones This Year; iPhone 8 Bundled With Latest Apple AirPods
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics