Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Dinosaur Alert! 90-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil ‘Baby Louie’ Identified As Beibeilong Sinensis

Sam D
First Posted: May 11, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
Baby Louie Beibeilong Sinensis Dinosaur
The identity of a 90-million-year-old dinosaur fetus fossil called “Baby Louie” has finally been uncovered.
(Photo : USA news & more/YouTube screenshot)

A mysterious 90-million-year-old fossil of a dinosaur fetus that was found in China more than 25 years ago has been formally recognized as a new species of oviraptorosaur. The feathered dinosaur species has been officially named as Beibeilong sinensis, meaning “baby dragon from China.”

According to a BBC News report, the fossilized fetus that was referred to as Baby Louie was discovered in a nest of dinosaur eggs in the 1990s. The research team of paleontologists said that this is the first known specimen of an enormous bird-like dinosaur that belongs to the oviraptorosaur group. What made this particular fossil particularly interesting is the fact that the fetus or baby dinosaur was caught at the very moment it was hatching.

"For many years it was a mystery as to what kind of dinosaur laid these enormous eggs and nests," University of Calgary Professor Dr. Darla Zelenitsky said, as reported by The Telegraph. "Thanks to this fossil, we now know that these eggs were laid by a gigantic oviraptorosaur, a dinosaur that would have looked a lot like an overgrown cassowary.”

The expert also added that some people had initially thought that the eggs were those of a tyrannosaur. Tyrannosaur-like large theropod fossils were unearthed in the same area where Baby Louie was found -- in the rocks in China’s Henan province. In fact, thousands of dinosaur eggs have been collected from this region in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Dr. Zelenitsky also noted that a 3-ton Beibeilong sinensis sitting on its nest of eggs would have been a sight to see.

The Verge added that oviraptorosaurs were a bird-like dino that belonged to the same broad category as the Tyrannosaurus rex. The oviraptorosaur dinosaurs lived between 130 and 65 million years ago and made for really strange-looking dinosaurs -- similar to a crazy turkey on steroids.

TagsDinosaurs, Dinosaur, dinosaur fossils, baby dinosaur fossils, Baby Louie, Beibeilong Sinensis, Oviraptorosaurs, Dinosaur Fetus Fossil, Dinosaur Egg Fossil, Fossil

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Fossils Discovered In China

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered

Paleontologists Craft Best-Ever Look Of Tyrannosaur's Face With 'Sixth Sense'

Add Dinosaurs To Australia’s Collection Of Rare Species

‘Best Ever’ View Of Winged Dinosaurs Now Available

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics