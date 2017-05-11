Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Newly Discovered Synthetic Bone Implant Could Provide Healthy Blood And Replace Bone Marrow Transplants

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: May 11, 2017 04:40 AM EDT
Synthetic Bone Implant Can Make Blood Cells In Its Marrow
The newly discovered synthetic bone implant could produce healthy blood in the marrow.
(Photo : 21 News/YouTube screenshot)

The researchers have discovered a bone-like implant that could generate healthy blood in the marrow and replace the painful bone marrow transplant. They have tested the engineered bone implant to mice successfully and might be applied to humans in need of transplants in the coming days.

The findings of the study were printed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by scientists from the University of California San Diego. The team has created a synthetic bone implant that has functional marrow that could produce its own blood cells, according to Gizmodo.

In the new study, the team implanted the discovered synthetic bone tissues under the skin of the mice. The results showed after six months, those donor cells were still alive and had generated new blood cells in mice.

This synthetic bone implant could reproduce the long bones in the body. It has the outer bone compartment with calcium phosphate minerals that can build bone cells. Meanwhile, its inner area for donor stem cells could generate blood cells, according to New Scientist.

Shyni Varghese, one of the researchers, said that it is an added accessory for the host. She further explained that they have their own bone tissue and now an added one that can be used if needed. She described it as having more batteries for the bone.

The synthetic bone implant could provide new bone marrow to patients who need transplant such as the marrow transplants, which are the common cure for ailments from bone marrow disease to leukemia. Meanwhile, Varghese said that the implants are limited to patients with non-malignant bone marrow disease that do not have cancerous cells, which are eradicated through radiation and chemotherapy. On the other hand, the procedure could be enhanced that might lessen recovery times and increase the survival rates in the future, according to ZDNet. 

Tagssynthetic bone implant, bone marrow transplant, calcium phosphate minerals, bone marrow disease, Leukemia

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Deep Space Radiation Could Increase The Risk Of Leukemia For Space Travelers

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Can Be Treated With Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-...

Brain Cancer, Now The Leading Cancer Killer In Children

Researchers Found Metabolic Enzymes Related To Leukemia, Brain Cancer

Umbilical Cord Blood Could Be Life-Saving For Leukemia Patients, Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  3. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics