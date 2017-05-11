Updated Hot Tags NASA Microsoft Surface Microsoft Surface phone oneplus 5 Microsoft

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely

Meg K.
First Posted: May 11, 2017 06:17 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
Microsoft is holding its next event in Shanghai, China, on May 23, 2017.
(Photo : TechnoBuffalo/YouTube screenshot)

Microsoft has already announced about its upcoming event that will take place in Shanghai, China, on May 23, 2017. Although the tech giant has not clearly indicated which of the devices will be announced during the event, it is highly likely that Microsoft will take the wraps off its much awaited Surface Phone.

Previously, it was rumored that Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might get unveiled at the upcoming event. However, Panos Panay, the corporate vice president at Microsoft's Surface division, confirmed to CNET that there is no such thing as a Pro 5. He said that the software giant will roll out the Surface Pro 4 successor in the market when the time is right. He also stated that whenever the next Surface Pro will come, it will see a significant upgrade from the Surface Pro 4, The Indian Express reported.

"Meaningful change isn't necessarily a hardware change, which is what a lot of people look for. They're like, 'Where's the latest processor?' That's not what I mean," Panay said. "I'm looking for an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line."

Panay recently tweeted about the upcoming event. He added the hashtag #Surface to the post, Tech Shout reported.

Although he has confirmed that there is no such thing as Pro 5, it is possible that the upcoming device could be rolled out with a different name -- may be Surface Pro Next. It still remains a big mystery as to whether or not the software giant will announce a new Surface Pro device at the upcoming event.

Notably, Microsoft last updated its Surface Pro line back in October 2015. So, it seems it is high time that the Redmond tech company should roll out a new Surface Pro variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs list is rumored to include 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, Surface Dial and wireless charging support. The alleged Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to retain the Surface Connect port instead of a USB-C connector.

TagsMicrosoft Surface Pro 5, Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, Microsoft Surface pro 5 release, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor, Microsoft Surface Pro Next

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Does Not Exist, Microsoft Official Panos Panay Confirms

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Highly Likely To Get Announced At Microsoft’s May 23 ...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Could Be The Reason Behind Drop In Microsoft’s Surface...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Tablet Will ...

Huge Discounts Hint Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Successor Might Be Unveiled On May 2...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Check Out These Stunning Methane Clouds On Titan

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Feathery Methane Clouds Gliding Across Saturn Moon Titan
UC Berkeley Astronomers Capture Eruption On Io

Lava Waves Sweep Across Molten Lake On Jupiter’s Moon
New Human Ancestor Discovered: Homo naledi

Homo Naledi Raises Questions On Human Evolution
Human Spaceflight

Space Travel Can Lower Astronauts’ Fitness Level, Decrease Heart And Blood Vessel Function

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Google Pixel 2 To Come With Top-Notch Specs; Handset Likely To Get Announced This Month
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely
  3. Apple iPhone 8’s High-Quality Renders Based On Leaked CAD Images Spotted Online
  1. SpaceX To Begin Testing High-Speed Satellite Broadbands
  2. Apple’s Mac Revenue Hit New Record Thanks To Strong Demand For MacBook Pro With Touch Bar
  3. OnePlus 5 To Give A Tough Fight With Samsung Galaxy S8; Handset’s First Benchmark Leak Appears Online
  4. Leave Earth! Stephen Hawking Warns Humans To Colonize Another Planet In 100 Years Or Face Extinction
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

For First Time, NASA Rover Makes It To Martian Sand Dunes

Gorgeous Black Sand Dunes Captured On Mars
Moulin, Kame And Esker Formation

Massive Strange Landforms Under Antarctica Unearthed
GlaxoSmithKline

Wrong Treatment Melts Woman’s Skin Inside Out
Irish Beach 'Reappears Overnight' In Freak Tide

Irish Beach Mysteriously Re-Emerged After Being Destroyed By Storms 33 Years Ago
Real Time Analytics