Microsoft Surface Pro 5’s Announcement In Shanghai On May 23 Seems Unlikely

Microsoft is holding its next event in Shanghai, China, on May 23, 2017.

Microsoft has already announced about its upcoming event that will take place in Shanghai, China, on May 23, 2017. Although the tech giant has not clearly indicated which of the devices will be announced during the event, it is highly likely that Microsoft will take the wraps off its much awaited Surface Phone.

Previously, it was rumored that Microsoft Surface Pro 5 might get unveiled at the upcoming event. However, Panos Panay, the corporate vice president at Microsoft's Surface division, confirmed to CNET that there is no such thing as a Pro 5. He said that the software giant will roll out the Surface Pro 4 successor in the market when the time is right. He also stated that whenever the next Surface Pro will come, it will see a significant upgrade from the Surface Pro 4, The Indian Express reported.

"Meaningful change isn't necessarily a hardware change, which is what a lot of people look for. They're like, 'Where's the latest processor?' That's not what I mean," Panay said. "I'm looking for an experiential change that makes a huge difference in product line."

Panay recently tweeted about the upcoming event. He added the hashtag #Surface to the post, Tech Shout reported.

Although he has confirmed that there is no such thing as Pro 5, it is possible that the upcoming device could be rolled out with a different name -- may be Surface Pro Next. It still remains a big mystery as to whether or not the software giant will announce a new Surface Pro device at the upcoming event.

Notably, Microsoft last updated its Surface Pro line back in October 2015. So, it seems it is high time that the Redmond tech company should roll out a new Surface Pro variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specs list is rumored to include 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor, a new rechargeable Surface Pen stylus, Surface Dial and wireless charging support. The alleged Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is also rumored to retain the Surface Connect port instead of a USB-C connector.